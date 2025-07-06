For over two decades, Peter Rufai — fondly called Dodo Mayana — stood tall between the goalposts as one of Nigeria’s most iconic football figures.

His agility, calmness under pressure, and leadership made him a national hero and a symbol of Nigerian pride on the world stage.

While his passing on 4 July has left a gaping hole in the hearts of football fans, Rufai’s legacy lives on in the unforgettable matches where he shone brightest.

He debuted for the then Green Eagles in a friendly match in December 1981.

He went on to win silver medals at the Africa Cup of Nations in 1984 and 1988, before playing a pivotal role as Nigeria clinched their second continental title in Tunisia in 1994.

He was the first-choice goalkeeper in all three tournaments, standing out for his composure and leadership.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

A charismatic and disciplined figure, Rufai also represented Nigeria at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup finals, helping the Super Eagles reach the Round of 16 in both editions.

Following his retirement, he devoted himself to nurturing the next generation of players and briefly served as coordinator of Nigeria’s U23 national team.

Beyond the national team, Rufai was a standout performer at Lagos-based club Stationery Stores, famously helping them reach the final of the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup in 1981.

His club career also took him to Europe, where he played professionally in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain.

Here are seven moments that defined the life and career of the man who once ruled Africa’s goalposts.

1. Nigeria vs Ethiopia – July 24, 1993 (AFCON Qualifier)

In a match that ended 6-0 in Lagos, Rufai made history by doing what few goalkeepers ever dare — he scored a goal. In front of a packed National Stadium, he confidently stepped up to take a penalty and converted it with ease, becoming one of the few Nigerian goalkeepers to register an international goal. That day, Dodo Mayana was not just a shot-stopper but also a goal-scorer.

2. Nigeria vs Zambia – April 10, 1994 (AFCON Final, Tunisia)

After heartbreaks in the AFCON final matches against Cameroon in 1984 and 1988, Rufai was in goal as Nigeria continued a frantic search for a first continental title away from home soil at Tunisia 1994.

This time it ended in joy as the Super Eagles finally clinched their second-ever Africa Cup of Nations title after the 1980 triumph on home soil.

Against a determined Zambian side, Rufai remained composed, pulling off several crucial saves. Nigeria won 2-1, and Rufai lifted the trophy as the team’s first-choice keeper — a career-defining achievement that forever etched his name in African football history.

3. Nigeria vs Bulgaria – 21 June 1994 (1994 FIFA World Cup, USA)

On Nigeria’s World Cup debut, Rufai helped the Super Eagles to a historic 3-0 victory over Bulgaria. His clean sheet wasn’t just a personal triumph but a statement to the world — Nigeria had arrived. The win remains one of the most iconic moments in the country’s football timeline.

4. Nigeria vs Greece – 26 June, 1994 (1994 FIFA World Cup, USA)

Another clean sheet for Rufai, this time in a 2-0 victory that saw Nigeria advance to the Round of 16. His positioning, command of the box, and saves ensured Nigeria ended their group stage with confidence. That campaign marked the beginning of global recognition for the Super Eagles.

5. Nigeria vs Italy – 5 July, 1994 (1994 FIFA World Cup Round of 16)

Although Nigeria lost 2-1 after extra time, Rufai’s performance was commendable. He kept the Italians at bay for most of the match, and it took the brilliance of Roberto Baggio to break the Nigerian defence. Despite the heartbreak, Rufai earned plaudits for his leadership and resilience under pressure.

6. Nigeria vs Spain – 13 June 1998 (1998 FIFA World Cup, France)

Rufai was again the wall behind one of Nigeria’s greatest World Cup victories — a 3-2 win over Spain in their opening match of the tournament. Though goals were conceded, his experience and confidence helped Nigeria weather the Spanish attack and pull off an unforgettable upset.

7. Stationery Stores vs Union Douala – 1981 (Africa Cup Winners Cup Final)

Before he became an international icon, Rufai was already making waves at home. As a teenage goalkeeper, he helped Stationery Stores reach the final of the 1981 African Cup Winners’ Cup. Though they lost the final, his performances throughout the tournament earned him nationwide attention and a pathway to the Super Eagles.

From his humble beginnings cleaning the boots of senior teammates to his fearless saves on football’s biggest stages, Peter Rufai’s career was nothing short of remarkable. These seven matches only scratch the surface of a legacy built on passion, persistence, and pride.

Dodo Amayana may be gone, but the memories he gave us are unforgettable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

