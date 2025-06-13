Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested some individuals, including a Chinese national, suspected of aiding terrorism in Borno State.
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) spokesperson Markus Kangye revealed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Mr Kangye said the Chinese suspect, who claimed to be a miner, was apprehended in “well‑coordinated” raids around Kukawa and Ngala LGAs.
“The Chinese national has been detained and he is undergoing interrogation,” Mr Kangye said.
He added: “When the interrogation is completed, we will be able to furnish the public with the details of why he was there in the first place, how he was arrested, whether he was the only one there or he had accomplices.
“All this will be unfolded after a thorough investigation has been carried out.”
Additionally, Mr Kangye noted that between 6 and 11 June, a significant number of Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters, including men, women, and children, surrendered to troops, a development he attributed to the bolstered military presence in the area￼.
He reiterated the armed forces’ commitment to safeguarding lives and property, enforcing the rule of law, and maintaining transparency with the public during ongoing missions across the nation.
“We remain dedicated to transparency and will keep the public informed of our ongoing efforts to ensure the stability and security of our great nation,” Mr Kangye said.
