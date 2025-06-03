The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, sentenced eight Filipino nationals to one year in prison each for cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.

The judge, Alexander Owoeye, gave the verdict after the defendants pleaded guilty to separate one-count charges filed by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charges bordered on possession of fraudulent documents and involvement in cybercrime.

The convicted persons are: Beverlyn Casino, Mae Eribal, Mary Grace Dela Cruz, Jamal Polea, Tricia Castro, Rai Camara, Cherry De Leon, and Danica Jarapan.

Charges

According to the EFCC, the defendants were found to possess electronic messages and documents containing false identities and fraudulent claims.

In one of the counts, Ms Casino was accused of willfully accessing computer systems intended to destabilise Nigeria’s economic and social structures.

She allegedly procured Nigerian youths to engage in identity theft, posing as foreigners for financial gain.

The offence violated Section 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 and Section 2(3)(d) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

All eight defendants pleaded guilty when the charges were read to them in court.

Following their pleas, the Prosecution Counsel N.K. Ukoha urged the court to convict them as charged.

Judgement

Delivering the judgement, Mr Owoeye sentenced each convict to one-year imprisonment, with an option of a N1 million fine.

The judge also ordered the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service to ensure the deportation of the convicts to the Philippines within seven days of completing their prison terms.

Additionally, the court ordered the forfeiture of all digital devices recovered from the convicts to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Background

The eight Filipinos were among 792 suspects, including 158 foreign nationals, arrested during a massive EFCC raid on 10 December 2024 at No. 7 Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The anti-graft agency described it as the largest single-day cybercrime operation in history.

The suspects were allegedly involved in cryptocurrency investment scams, romance fraud, and identity theft, targeting both Nigerians and foreign victims.

In a separate but related proceeding, Yellin Bogoro of the Federal High Court had convicted another set of 12 Filipinos who also pleaded guilty to similar offences under a plea bargain arrangement.

Those convicted by Mr Bogoro included Anjeanette Topacio, Gladys Joy Mag-Iba, Jean Calago, Shairah Mae Reyes, Roseann Gonzales, Lari Jane Tayag, Krystel Aquilesca, Jonalyn Agulto, Paizza Camara, Vivian Pionella, Jonalyn Mendoza, and Mary Grace De La Cruz (also listed in the group convicted by Mr Owoeye, suggesting possible overlap).

Each was sentenced to one year imprisonment with an N1 million fine and ordered to be deported after serving their sentence. Their digital devices were also forfeited to the Nigerian government.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said the suspects were part of a transnational cybercrime syndicate from Lagos, using advanced technology and social engineering to defraud victims globally.

Ongoing trials

Meanwhile, at least four other Filipino nationals arrested during the December 2024 raid — Marj Maranga, Zara Fabian, Dominique Medina, and Rachelle Cabalona — have pleaded not guilty and are currently facing trial.

The EFCC says it will continue prosecuting those not covered by plea agreements while strengthening cooperation with foreign missions to ensure justice and international accountability.

