The Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF), in collaboration with Ecobank Nigeria, has officially unveiled the 2025 edition of the Ecobank National Schools Team Chess Championship.

The event is set to be the most extensive and inclusive scholastic chess tournament in Nigeria’s history.

The announcement was made during a press briefing held at the Ecobank Pan African Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday.

This year’s championship, which will take place from 26 to 28 June, will feature more than 2,500 students from 450 schools nationwide.

The youngsters will be competing for a prize pool that exceeds N20 million.

Expansion and growth

Participants will compete in teams of five—an increase from four in the previous edition—highlighting the event’s rapid growth and the Federation’s commitment to broadening access to competitive chess across Nigeria’s educational institutions.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Adeyinka Adewole, Vice President of the Nigeria Chess Federation, described the upcoming championship as a groundbreaking leap in the development of youth chess in Nigeria.

“In 2024, we made history with the largest youth chess championship Nigeria has ever seen, hosting over 1,200 students. But in 2025, we’re not just raising the bar—we’re completely redefining it,” Mr Adewole stated.

He emphasised the importance of integrating young players into the global chess community by registering all participants without existing FIDE IDs into the international database.

“We are working to register every player without an existing FIDE ID into the international chess database. This is about early exposure and long-term investment in grassroots chess. We firmly believe that to nurture young talent, we must equip them with the tools for success from the outset,” he added.

Format of tournament

The championship will be divided into three age-based categories: primary (ages 12 and under), secondary (ages 18 and under), and tertiary (no age restriction), with each category featuring six rounds of rapid games played in a Swiss team format.

The tournament will award trophies and cash prizes to the top three teams in each category, as well as individual medals and board-specific cash awards.

In total, 90 medals—30 in each category—and nine championship trophies will be distributed.

Every participant will receive a certificate of participation, and all schools will be recognised with commemorative certificates.

In a significant show of inclusivity, Bethesda School for the Blind will participate in this year’s tournament.

Organisers have confirmed that all necessary support, including adaptive equipment, has been secured to ensure their full and effective involvement.

The mission

Ecobank Nigeria, the title sponsor of the championship, reaffirmed its commitment to education and cognitive development through sports.

Adebukola Ademiluyi, Head of Education, Faith and Social Services at Ecobank Nigeria, highlighted the institution’s dedication to empowering future generations.

“This championship is a part of Ecobank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy focused on empowering young Nigerians through education and mental development. Chess cultivates critical thinking, discipline, and strategic planning—all skills essential to national progress,” said Ms Ademiluyi.

Dele Alabi, Ecobank’s Head of Global Corporates, was also present at the briefing.

He underscored the importance of investing in Nigeria’s intellectual capital and noted the bank’s pride in contributing to a platform that celebrates and shapes the country’s future leaders.

Joining Ecobank this year as co-sponsor is MTN Nigeria, which has thrown its support behind the championship in line with its broader commitment to youth and educational development.

Oyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Chief Marketing Officer at MTN Nigeria, emphasised the significance of the initiative in nurturing intellectual potential.

“This initiative aligns seamlessly with MTN’s broader mission to empower young minds through technology, education, and innovation. We believe in building communities where ideas thrive.” she said.

Last year’s winners—Marvelvine Montessori Schools, Dayspring College, and the University of Lagos—were celebrated during the briefing, particularly for their representation of Nigeria at the World School Team Chess Championships in Uzbekistan, made possible through sponsorship by Ecobank.

With increasing domestic participation and growing international attention, this year’s event is set to reinforce Nigeria’s standing as a leading force in scholastic chess across Africa.

According to the organisers, the 2025 Ecobank National Schools Team Chess Championship will not only raise the bar for youth chess in Nigeria but also serve as a model of inclusive, strategic educational development through sport.

