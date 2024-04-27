Blessing Onyeali isn’t your typical Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter.

At one breadth, she’s a busy mom of three, but when she steps into the octagon, she transforms into a brutal force to be reckoned with.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos, a gold medalist from the recent African Games in Ghana, Onyeali shares her inspiring story and what drives her to succeed in the demanding world of MMA.

Excerpts:

PT: Why did you choose to go into Mixed Martial Arts among the several sports you could have also done?

Onyeali: It has been my dream sport since childhood. My dad is a multi-boxing coach, I started with that but I love doing something more combative so I tried Kung Fu before finally switching to Mixed Martial Arts. What inspired me to switch as a lady is that I’m the only daughter and sometimes guys do harass us in terms of fight, riot, or something like that so you can defend yourself. I really love to be that person who is agile, smart, who can defend myself, do anything for myself. I’m so excited to be part of the females in Nigeria involved in mixed martial arts.

PT: As an only daughter, you would be quite precious to your parents how did they take your decision to go into fighting?

Onyeali: My dad didn’t bother because he is a multi-boxing coach. It is also a combat sport. I was learning as a child and I felt that I wanted to learn more though I didn’t like that pattern. It was from Kung Fu when I used to see Jackie Chan fly, that’s how I picked an interest in MMA and I switched to it. I was happy to switch because of the boxing, kicking, and throwing, wrestling, and down fight.

PT: Has there been a situation where your MMA skills helped you in real life?

Onyeali: I remember when I travelled to Senegal and we were stranded. We met someone there and we introduced ourselves as Nigerians who do martial arts, the person was so happy. That is how we were rescued from that situation. It was a good one. If you are into sports you have a lot of opportunities to meet people, travel and make friends.

PT: What was your experience like at the African Games in Ghana?

Onyeali: Before leaving this country I told myself that I must win gold for the country and make Nigeria proud. Getting there we did all the medical checks and accreditation, and grace found me.

We went there, we saw other countries, it’s a very big privilege to be there and see other countries struggling to make their countries proud.

My opponents were afraid and refused to come out. The others did their best to make Nigeria proud, and that is how we all won.

PT: How do you particularly feel returning with a gold medal?

Onyeali: I feel so excited. When I wore it for the first time I couldn’t take it off my neck. I slept with them and woke up the next day. It was like I was crazy. They didn’t understand how happy I was. That’s why I told myself that I must win this medal. I hunger for it and I got it. I’m happy to protect it with everything.

PT: Are you looking forward to the next African Games in Egypt when MMA would likely be a scoring event?

Onyeali: I am looking forward to still being at the next African Games and I hope to bring more gold too.

PT: Egypt are considered one of the biggest threats to Nigeria’s dominance in MMA, do you see us catching up with them?

Onyeali: Yes. If we can defeat them in Ghana then we will do it again. All the Egyptians were beaten and Nigerians are very tough so they see us as opponents and we will beat them up and bring that medal to Nigeria.

PT: What are you looking forward to becoming in the next five years?

Onyeali: My other target is to be the world’s best. In the next five years, I want to be the best in the world and bring that glory back to Nigeria.

PT: Would you encourage your children to go to a sport like this?

Onyeali: Yes, of course. I’m a mother of three and they are all champions. They learn, and they know how to do martial arts. From my first son to my last son, they all know martial arts even though they have their sports. They know martial arts, they fight and they are champions.

