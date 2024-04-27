A complication from measles is suspected to have killed at least 19 children in Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The Commissioner for Health, Felix Tangwami told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Mubi on Saturday that more than 200 children in the local government area were already infected.

He said the outbreak was reported in Yola on Saturday, leading to a quick mobilisation of medics and drugs to affected communities.

He assured that children with severe infections would be referred to hospitals.

The commissioner said the medical team would move from Mubi to Gombi Local Government Area where another outbreak had been reported.

Mr Tangwami blamed the refusal of parents to immunise their children for the outbreak.

(NAN)

