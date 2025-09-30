A journalist with ARISE TV, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, has been killed by suspected armed robbers who invaded her residence in Abuja on Monday.

Although details of the attack are still sketchy, Ms Maduagwu was reportedly killed alongside some other residents at their home in the Katampe area of the Nigerian capital.

Sympathising with her family, ARISE TV described her as one of its most gifted talents—an anchor, reporter, and producer whose professional drive and warm persona had captivated many viewers.

“Somtochukwu was not only a cherished member of our ARISE family but also a vibrant voice who inspired, informed, and connected with viewers,” the station said in a statement. “We call for a speedy investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of the culprits.”

Born on 26 December 1995, Ms Maduagwu has a law degree but became popular as a journalist with Arise TV.

Tinubu mourns

Mourning the deceased broadcaster, President Bola Tinubu called for an investigation into the incident.

“Ms Maduagwu was a promising professional journalist whose life was cut short in a cruel and condemnable manner,” the president said in a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga.

Mr Tinubu extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, the management and staff of ARISE TV, and “the entire Nigerian media fraternity over this painful loss.”

“Security and law enforcement agencies should conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay,” the president directed.