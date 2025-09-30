The Lagos State Government on Tuesday reopened the Ogudu-Ifako Bridge, a key transport link connecting Ogudu and Ifako, following the completion of urgent repairs on its expansion joints.

The bridge had been partially closed to vehicular traffic for several months, causing gridlock along one of Lagos’s busiest corridors.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, and the Commissioner for Transportation, Seun Osiyemi, led a site inspection and confirmed that the repairs were completed ahead of schedule.

Originally slated for 101 days, the works were finished in 78 days, thanks to the collaboration of contractors, security agencies, and the patience of Lagos residents.

The transportation commissioner, Mr Daramola, said defects in the expansion joints, if left unattended, could have jeopardized motorists’ safety and further weakened the busy bridge.

“We undertook this repair to guarantee safety. Thankfully, with the cooperation of the people, we have been able to deliver ahead of schedule,” Mr Daramola said, commending residents for their endurance during the partial closure.

He noted that the bridge is now fully opened to vehicular traffic without restrictions and revealed that similar maintenance works are planned for the Maza-Maza area next.

Also, Mr Osiyemi also expressed gratitude to residents for their understanding and reiterated the government’s commitment to ongoing infrastructure renewal.

“This success belongs to everyone. Lagosians endured the inconveniences and supported the process. We sincerely appreciate your perseverance and patience,” he said.

He urged residents to protect public facilities, highlighting that they are funded with taxpayers’ money and intended for long-term benefits.

Mr Osiyemi recalled that the administration had previously completed similar repairs at Odo-Iyalaro and Apongbon bridges and stressed that more projects are underway across the state.

“Our focus remains the delivery of safe, durable, and sustainable infrastructure for a greater Lagos. We will need the same cooperation in future projects,” he said.

Background

The second phase of repairs resumed on 3 September, after a temporary suspension following complaints that traffic robbers were exploiting congestion to attack motorists.

The government had initially scheduled the repair works from June 28 to October 15, 2025, with rehabilitation planned in eight phases affecting both lanes of the bridge.

The early reopening is expected to ease traffic congestion and demonstrates Lagos State’s ongoing commitment to delivering safe and sustainable infrastructure for its residents.