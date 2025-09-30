The Imo State Government has temporarily shut eight markets in Owerri due to the visit of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to Imo State.

The Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Investment in Imo State, Rex Anunobi, announced the shutdown of the markets in a memo to the markets’ leaders on Friday.

The visit

Mr Tinubu is visiting the south-eastern state today, Tuesday, 30 September, to commission some projects completed by Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration.

The projects expected to be commissioned by the president include a rebuilt Owerri–Mbaise–Obowo–Umuahia Road, a new flyover connecting Port Harcourt and Onitsha Roads, with major upgrades around the Assumpta Cathedral Roundabout, Owerri.

Mr Tinubu is expected to commission the rebuilt Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre.

The Nigerian leader is expected to unveil Mr Uzodimma’s latest book, “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria.”

‘Come out en masse to receive Tinubu’

In the memo, Mr Anunobi, a lawyer, asked all the traders in the affected markets to come out en masse to welcome Mr Tinubu to the state.

The commissioner mentioned the affected markets as Imo Relief Main, Green Roof and Plaza, Imo Auto Market Naze, Imo International Market Alaba, and Imo International Market, Egbeada.

Others are Imo International Cluster Market Naze, Imo Timber and Allied Market Naze, Imo Cluster market Hausa Section and Imo Mechanic Village Market, Avu.

“The state government has directed that the leadership of the affected markets should ensure that business activities do not take place in these markets and these markets remain closed on Tuesday 30th September, 2025,” he said.