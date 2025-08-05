Nigeria’s women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, have once again etched its name in the annals of African basketball history, clinching an unprecedented fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title.

Their latest triumph, achieved under the guidance of head coach Rena Wakama, reaffirms the team’s dominance on the continental stage and has sparked celebrations across the country.

The team’s historic run has not only brought pride to millions of Nigerians but also reignited calls for deeper investment in the sport, particularly at the grassroots level.

One of the most vocal advocates in this regard is basketball promoter and founder of the Mark D’Ball Basketball Championship, Igoche Mark, who issued a congratulatory statement while urging renewed focus on long-term basketball development.

“This remarkable achievement has sparked widespread celebration nationwide, with fans and sports enthusiasts expressing their pride in the team’s success. As a basketball promoter and the initiator of the Mark D’Ball Basketball Championship, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to D’Tigress and Coach Wakama for this extraordinary accomplishment. Their victory is not just a win for the team but a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes across Nigeria.”

While applauding the players and coaching crew, Mr Mark used the moment to stress the importance of building a sustainable pipeline for future champions. He pointed out that while victories like this elevate national pride, they also highlight the untapped potential of Nigerian youth.

“However, as we celebrate this monumental success, it is crucial to recognise the need for sustained investment in the future of basketball in Nigeria. The triumph of D’Tigress serves as a powerful reminder of the potential that exists within our young athletes. To build on this momentum, I urge the Federal Government and the National Sports Commission to take decisive action in strengthening the domestic basketball structure.”

Mr Mark believes that achieving long-term success in the sport must begin with investing in young players through consistent and structured development efforts.

“Implementing strategic initiatives aimed at grassroots basketball development is essential. This includes providing young athletes access to better training facilities, qualified coaching, and necessary resources. By nurturing talent from a young age, we can ensure that the legacy of D’Tigress continues for generations to come.”

Since the third-place game in 2015, D’Tigress have been unbeatable in AfroBasket competitions, raising the profile of women’s basketball in Nigeria and inspiring admiration across the continent.

Their historic feat in 2025 is more than just a title—it’s a symbol of resilience, teamwork, and what is possible with the right support.

Mr Mark, in his concluding remarks, emphasised the broader implications of the victory for sports development in the country.

“The success of D’Tigress is a testament to what can be achieved with dedication and hard work. It is now time for the authorities to invest in the future of basketball in Nigeria, ensuring that our young stars have the support they need to reach their full potential.

“Once again, congratulations to D’Tigress on this outstanding achievement. May your victory inspire a new generation of basketball players, paving the way for even greater successes in the future. With the right support and investment, the sky is the limit for Nigerian basketball.” Mr Mark concluded.

As D’Tigress return home with gold once again, the question now shifts from what they’ve achieved to what Nigeria will do next to ensure this golden era is not just celebrated, but sustained.