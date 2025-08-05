Access Bank continues to assert its influence across Africa, with its subsidiaries in Ghana and Gambia named “Best Bank 2025” by Euromoney. These prestigious awards affirm the Group’s long-term strategy, growing footprint, and unwavering commitment to transformative and inclusive banking across the continent.

Double Triumph, Unified Vision

The dual victories represent strategic milestones in Access Bank Group’s ambition to become Africa’s most respected financial institution. Operating in 24 markets, the Group is redefining pan-African banking by fusing deep local insights with global best practices.

In Ghana, the award recognises the bank’s resilience, innovation, and commitment to digital transformation. From empowering SMEs to advancing sustainability, Access Bank Ghana continues to deliver purposeful value. “We are proud to lead a new era of banking in Ghana, one that prioritises inclusion, innovation, and sustainable development,” said Olumide Olatunji, Managing Director, Access Bank Ghana.

For Access Bank Gambia, the award, its second consecutive win, underscores its deepening impact in financial inclusion and ESG-led banking. Through branchless models and strong community engagement, it is expanding access and delivering meaningful outcomes. “We remain committed to going beyond banking by delivering value that builds sustainable communities,” noted Stephen Abban, Managing Director, Access Bank Gambia.

Why Expansion Matters

These recognitions spotlight Access Bank’s deliberate continental growth strategy, one that views Africa not as a monolith, but as a diverse and opportunity-rich region.

Group Managing Director, Roosevelt Ogbonna recently articulated the rationale behind the Bank’s expansion efforts. “If you take Africa as a continent and split it into five zones, Nigeria and West Africa rank fourth out of five from a retail perspective,” he said. “In today’s terms, Central Africa may offer a richer banking pool than West Africa.”

This insight underpins the Bank’s push into Southern, Eastern, and Northern Africa, regions with attractive return-on-equity potential and favourable macroeconomic conditions. “Money can be made in these regions,” Mr Ogbonna noted, “and Access Bank is positioning itself to tap into those opportunities while delivering value to customers and shareholders alike.”

These Euromoney awards serve as a validation that this strategy is not bold and working. The achievements in Ghana and Gambia are evidence of tangible progress.

Looking Ahead

As Access Bank continues its pan-African growth, the recognitions in Ghana and Gambia offer a glimpse into the future, a future where the Bank is not only expanding geographically, but also transforming lives, elevating standards, and building trust in every market it enters.

With a strong focus on inclusion, sustainability, digital innovation, and regional integration, Access Bank is doing more than winning awards, it is helping reshape the narrative of African banking. As its footprint expands, so too does its impact, making excellence not just an aspiration, but a lived reality.