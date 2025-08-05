Nigeria has recorded 155 deaths from Lassa fever in 2025, with the current case fatality rate (CFR) now higher than that of the same period last year.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest situation report for epidemiological week 29.

The report shows that the CFR now stands at 18.9 per cent, compared to 17.1 per cent recorded by the same time in 2024.

Although the number of confirmed cases in week 29 remained the same as the previous week, a total of 11 new cases were reported across Edo and Ondo states.

So far in 2025, Nigeria has recorded 822 confirmed cases of Lassa fever across 21 states and 105 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

This is slightly lower than the 951 confirmed cases reported within the same period in 2024, in 28 states and 125 LGAs.

Confirmed cases spread across 21 states

The lassa virus, which is typically spread by contact with food or household items contaminated by rodent urine or faeces, remains endemic in several parts of the country.

According to the NCDC, five states such as Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi account for 89 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Ondo State alone contributed 32 per cent of the total cases, followed by Bauchi with 23 per cent, Edo with 17 per cent, Taraba with 14 per cent, and Ebonyi with three per cent. The remaining 11 per cent of cases were reported from 16 other states.

The age group most affected is between 21 and 30 years, with a median age of 30. The male to female ratio of confirmed cases stands at one to 0.8. No new infections among healthcare workers were recorded during the reporting week.

The report also indicates a general decline in the number of suspected and confirmed cases compared to the same period in 2024.

Ongoing national response

In response to the outbreak, the National Lassa Fever Technical Working Group, in collaboration with the NCDC and development partners, has continued coordinating multi-sectoral efforts across states.

The report indicates that in Ondo State, the INTEGRATE clinical trial for Lassa fever treatment began with support from the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, ALIMA, ISTH, BNITM, and ANRS-MIE.

Meanwhile, Edo, Ondo and Ebonyi states conducted After Action Reviews (AARs) to assess their 2024/2025 outbreak responses, with support from IHVN and Pro-Health International.

The NCDC also deployed Rapid Response Teams to 10 states and supported active case searches in health facilities and communities in affected areas.

Capacity building and infection control efforts

The NCDC revealed that it has expanded training efforts through the virtual launch of the second cohort of the Lassa Fever Clinical Management Fellowship, supported by Georgetown University and other partners.

It also held a clinical management webinar and sensitised clinicians across six high-burden LGAs in Ondo, with backing from the WHO.

It said further training for healthcare workers took place in Bauchi, Ebonyi, and Benue, alongside a regional clinical management session for ECOWAS countries.

According to the infectious disease agency, Nigeria also engaged in bilateral discussions with WHO to strengthen collaboration on disease response.

To curb hospital-acquired infections, the NCDC disseminated updated IPC guidelines and haemorrhagic fever protocols, supported by the Robert Koch Institute.

It said risk communication efforts were boosted through a capacity-building workshop in Cross River, media outreach in Ondo, and the rollout of a targeted communication strategy based on recent community survey findings.

The agency also partnered with the SORMAS Web Enhancement team to strengthen outbreak tracking and data reporting.

As Nigeria continues to report new cases of Lassa fever, health authorities warn that sustained coordination, early detection, and public awareness remain crucial in reducing transmission and saving lives.

The NCDC has urged state governments, partners, and the public to remain vigilant and prioritise preventive measures as the outbreak persists.