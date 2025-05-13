With spots at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 on the line, Africa’s brightest youth teams delivered thrilling performances in the quarter-finals of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

At the end of a dramatic matchday, Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa emerged as the continent’s representatives at the global tournament.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria—Africa’s most successful U-20 team—led the charge, securing their 14th World Cup ticket with a composed performance against defending champions Senegal.

The win further cemented Nigeria’s dominance at the youth level and set the tone for the day’s drama-filled fixtures.

Nigeria knock out defending champions

In a tightly contested encounter, Nigeria held their nerve to edge Senegal in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw.

The Flying Eagles displayed characteristic discipline and resilience, eventually prevailing from the spot to end the Teranga Cubs’ title defence.

With this victory, Nigeria not only advanced to the semi-finals but also sealed their place at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, scheduled for 27 September to 19 October in Chile.

Egypt stage a sensational comeback

Hosts Egypt produced arguably the most dramatic comeback of the day.

Trailing 2-0 against Ghana, the young Pharaohs clawed their way back into the game, scoring a late equaliser to force a 2-2 draw.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Egypt triumphed 5-4 to the delight of a roaring home crowd, securing their return to the global stage.

Morocco edge Sierra Leone in extra time

Morocco booked their World Cup ticket, battling past a determined Sierra Leone side 1-0 in extra time.

The match’s only goal came via a heartbreaking own goal in the 115th minute, ending Sierra Leone’s historic debut campaign.

Despite the loss, Sierra Leone earned admiration for their spirited displays and emerging talents, including tournament top scorer Momoh Kamara.

South Africa complete the quartet

South Africa rounded off the qualifiers with a gritty 1-0 extra-time victory over DR Congo. Thabang Mahlangu’s late strike secured Amajita’s passage to Chile 2025, marking their return to the world stage after a tense, tactical contest.

Africa’s brightest set for global stage

The qualifications of Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa ensure Africa’s continued presence and competitiveness at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Over the years, the continent has produced top talents and reached several semi-finals in the global competition.

With the semi-finals of the U-20 AFCON on the horizon, the focus now shifts to the race for continental glory.

However, the four qualifying teams can already celebrate a significant milestone—one that promises global exposure and the chance to showcase Africa’s footballing future on the world’s biggest stage.

