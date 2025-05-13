After a sensational season that saw them crowned Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions for the very first time, Remo Stars are not just basking in glory; they’re taking it to the streets.

The Sky Blue Stars are set to embark on a grand victory parade across key towns in Remo land on Friday, 16 May to celebrate their historic title win with the very people who made it possible: the fans.

From elation on the pitch to jubilation in the streets, the club has promised a spectacle that will reflect the pride, unity, and sporting excellence of Remo communities.

The champions’ parade will kick off at 9 a.m., and fans are encouraged to arrive early and be part of what is expected to be one of the most memorable days in the region’s football history.

A season to remember — Thanks to the fans

In a heartfelt message, the club thanked supporters for their unwavering loyalty through the highs and lows of the 2024/25 season.

“We have won games, drawn some, and lost others, but your support has been unwavering. First, we would like to say thank you for the awesome coverage and support of our team throughout the season,” the club wrote in a statement.

Having navigated a fiercely competitive campaign to claim their first-ever top-flight title, the club is now determined to celebrate in a fashion befitting champions.

Parade route: From the heart of Sagamu to the pride of Ikenne

The route is carefully curated to pass through key communities and landmarks in Remo, allowing fans from across the region to share in the moment. The journey will begin at Our Saviour’s Anglican Church and end at the club’s home ground; Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

Official parade route

Start: Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, through, Aiyepe Junction, to Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, Isale Oko, Ita Oba, Ijoku Road, Akarigbo Palace, Remo Secondary School, Sagamu/Iperu Road, Iperu/Ilishan Road, Ilishan Roundabout, Obafemi Awolowo Avenue and ends at Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne.

Thousands of jubilant supporters are expected to line the streets along this celebratory trail, waving flags, donning Sky Blue jerseys, and cheering the champions every step of the way.

Safety first, celebration always

To maintain a peaceful and festive atmosphere, local security agencies will be fully deployed across the route. Organisers urge fans to cooperate with officials and prioritise safety while soaking in the electric scenes of celebration.

Remo Stars: More than a team, a symbol of pride

This parade isn’t just a victory lap; it’s a tribute to the passion of Remo people, the commitment of the club, and the unbreakable bond between fans and football.

