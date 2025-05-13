Tension is rising in Borno State after Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents attacked four military bases, killing soldiers and stealing military vehicles, between Monday and Tuesday in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Tuesday morning how suspected members of ISWAP attacked a military base in Marte late Monday night, killing seven soldiers and seizing three gun trucks.

Less than 24 hours after that attack on Marte, the insurgents attacked three more military bases in Dikwa, Rann, and Gajiram..

Update on Marte Attack

Suspected members of ISWAP carried out the first attack on the Forward Operation Base, 153 Battalion, located in Marte Local Government Area, minutes before 3 a.m. on Monday.

Sources who spoke to this reporter said the insurgents infiltrated Marte on foot from different directions, cordoned off the area and forced the soldiers to withdraw to Dikwa, a neighbouring community.

“The attack caught the soldiers unaware,” a Civilian Joint Task Force member revealed, adding that apart from the seven soldiers killed, the whereabouts of a few others were still unknown.

However, the source disputed reports that the insurgents stole three gun trucks from the base, stating that the assets were burned down along with the military base and other vehicles, including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles.

A local platform, YERWA EXPRESS NEWS, reported that on Monday morning, the insurgents were seen moving with their stolen motorcycles, weapons, and foodstuffs heading in the direction of Chukungudu, Krenuwa, and Klabariya, all villages within Borno and beyond.

How insurgents attacked Dikwa

In Dikwa, the headquarters of Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno state, the terrorists had a fierce battle with Nigerian Army troops.

They launched the attack about 13 hours after Monday’s attack on Marte. A source in Dikwa, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the troops “dealt with the insurgents”

He explained that the attack, which started around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, was quelled by the army, air force, and the civilian joint task force fighters after an hour.

Rann Attack

The insurgents were also reported to have attacked the 3 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge Local Area of Borno state, almost at the same time as they attacked Dikwa.

Sources, including YERWA EXPRESS NEWS, said the attack began around 12 am on Tuesday. They attacked the military formation with heavy machinery, casting fear among the people of the community.

“Five soldiers were confirmed dead, while six soldiers were injured. They also snatched three gun trucks before leaving the base,’ YERWA EXPRESS NEWS reported, quoting a source.

Gajiram attack

At Gajiram, the headquarters of Nganzai Local Government Area, sources said the insurgents launched their attack minutes after midnight on Tuesday, but were repelled. The terrorists retreated after an hour of a gun battle with troops.

“The Boko Haram came a minute past midnight. The soldiers chased them away. The terrorists only succeeded in burning a stool in Gajiram, nothing more,” a source in Gajiram told this reporter, requesting anonymity.

Governor Zulum confirms the attack

In a statement on Tuesday, Governor Babagana Zulum condemned the recent spate of attacks by Boko Haram and ISWAP in various parts of the state.

Mr Zulum also sympathised with the victims of a bomb blast along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road, which occurred last Monday.

“These acts of terror are deeply condemnable. The recent tragic loss of our education staff, gallant troops, and innocent civilians is a painful reminder of the challenges we continue to face.

“I am more determined than ever to support the military, security agencies, and our volunteer forces in the fight to end terrorism and insurgency in our state,” Mr Zulum said through his spokesperson, Dauda Illiya.

The governor recalled his recent visit to Gwoza, where he engaged with military personnel and the Izge community, as part of ongoing efforts to reinforce resilience and protect lives and property.

“The recent surge in attacks will not deter our resolve to tackle the scourge of the 16-year-long insurgency. I urge the people of Borno to remain resilient and prayerful. This is a partial eclipse — and we shall overcome it, Insha Allah,” the governor assured.

Mr Zulum extended his prayers to the families of the fallen heroes, innocent civilians, and all citizens of Borno State.

The Nigerian military has yet to speak on the attacks.

