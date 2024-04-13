The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared the 16 aspirants seeking its ticket to contest the 20 November Ondo State Governorship election.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seven-man screening committee, led by Joshua Lidani, gave all the aspirants the nod to contest the 20 April primary election of the party.
A report submitted to the party’s Directorate of Organisation in Abuja on Saturday, said the committee considered eligibility, suitability, character, support base, among other areas.
Among those cleared was Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.
|
Also cleared are Isaac Kekemeke, former APC National Vice-Chairman (South West); Olusoji Ehinlanwo, Olugbenga Edema, a former member of the state House of Assembly; and Jimoh Ibrahim, a serving senator.
Others are Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo, Akinfolarin Samuel, former Commissioner for Finance, Adewale Akinterinwa; Olusola Oke, a former Governorship candidate in the state, Ohunyeye Felix and Morayo Lebi.
Also cleared were Garvey Iyanjan; Dayo Faduyile, a professor, Judith Omogoroye, Ifeoluwa Oyedele and Okunjimi John.
ALSO READ: Ondo 2024: APC inaugurates seven-member governorship screening panel
“All aspirants demonstrated a willingness to support the aspirant that emerged as the party’s candidate for the November 2024 governorship election,” the report stated.
It urged the party’s leadership to ensure that the 20 April primary election is free, fair, credible and acceptable to all.
(NAN)
