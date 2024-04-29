The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Mohammad Pate; Director-General of the National Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Moji Adeyeye, among other health experts and policymakers, will on Tuesday address the issue of the rising cost of drugs and medical care in Nigeria.

The webinar, a virtual platform for engagement, is organised by TheCable Newspaper, an online media outlet, as part of activities to mark its 10th anniversary.

This is contained in a statement issued by the newspaper on Monday and shared with PREMIUM TIMES by its editor, Kolapo Olapoju.

The event is scheduled to be held between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“With only 7% of the population having access to quality health insurance and over 70% relying on out-of-pocket expenditures, the situation has reached a critical point, exacerbating the country’s already dismal health indices,” the statement reads in part.

Essence

TheCable said with the event, it aims to create a dialogue on the soaring costs of essential medicines and medical supplies and their impact on citizens.

The event is also expected to feature other concerned parties within the nation’s healthcare value chain including the President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Uche Ojinmah; the Executive Secretary of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN}, Frank Muonemeh, and the Executive Secretary of the Anambra State Primary Health Agency, Chisom Uchem.

The statement further noted that the participants will explore the reasons behind the surge in healthcare costs and identify solutions to ensure Nigerians have access to essential medicines.

The webinar will be moderated by a health professional, Henry Ewunonu, “and will provide real-life narratives and accounts that shed light on the ripple effects of the healthcare crisis on Nigerians’ well-being.”

