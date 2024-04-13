Iran has launched drones and missile attacks on Israel in what Tehran says is a retaliation for the Israeli attack on an Iranian consulate in Syria.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a statement after the launch of the missiles.

“We launched an operation using drones and missiles in response to the Zionist entity’s crime of targeting the Iranian consulate in Syria.

“The operation was carried out with dozens of missiles and drones to strike specific targets in the occupied territories.”

Israel has also confirmed that the missiles and drones had been launched but that it was prepared to defend its territory.

“Our defence systems are deployed; we are prepared for any scenario, both in defence and attack,” AlJazeera quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying in a televised statement. He added that Israel had the backing of the United States and “many” countries.

The missiles and drones launched by Iran had yet to reach Israel at the time of this report.

Israel, backed by the United States, has an elaborate air defence system and is expected to shoot down most of the projectiles.

Some countries including the US and UK have condemned the Iranian attack.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the attack as “reckless” and said the UK would “continue to stand up for Israel’s security”.

“Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed,” Mr Sunak said in a statement.

Iran had threatened to retaliate after Israeli air strikes on its consulate in Syria recently killed seven top Iranian security officials including two commanders of the IRGC.

Consulates are diplomatic buildings that are protected under international law and many countries including Russia and China condemned the incident.

Israel neither confirmed nor denied it carried out the attack.

Israel is currently waging war against Hamas in Gaza and has killed over 30,000 people, mostly civilians. The Israeli war on Gaza started after Hamas militants last October attacked Israel, causing the deaths of over 1,000 people, many of them civilians.

Hamas, which says it is fighting for an independent Palestine, is backed by Iran.

Iran and Israel have fought shadow wars in the past but have avoided direct confrontation until the latest incidents.

This is a developing story and PREMIUM TIMES will provide updates in subsequent reports.

