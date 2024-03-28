The 137 children of a school in Kuriga, Kaduna State rescued from bandits by the Nigerian military were presented to their parents at a government facility in Kaduna State on Wednesday.

However, the state government said they would not be handed over to the parents until Thursday when Governor Uba Sani would be available to do the handing over.

The parents met the children in the presence of some top government officials led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdulkadir Meyere.

It would be recalled that the children were handed over to the state government on Monday by the military authorities in the state.

The children were abducted on 7 March and rescued 17 days after in Zamfara State by the military.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Wednesday’s occasion was the first time the parents set eyes on the children who had been undergoing psychotherapy since their rescue, according to the government

Mr Meyere addressed the parents and explained why the governor was not at the event.

He said: “The governor himself would have loved to be here himself today, but he has gone to Abuja on an equally important assignment. But, he has said that, he would not allow them go back to Kuriga until he comes back tomorrow to personally bid them farewell.

“By the grace of God, your children will be handed over to you tomorrow,” he said.

A father of one of the children, who spoke at the meeting, Idris Abdullahi, said he was overcome by emotions.

“Please, bear with me because of my voice. It is nothing but because I was in tears of joy. There is no doubt, only God knows what was going through our minds”, he said.

‘First, we are expressing our gratitude to God Almighty that bestowed His mercy on us. There is nothing we are going to say to the governor other than to thank and pray that Allah reward him abundantly. We are praying that Allah will protect him, make him succeed in his tenure and get re-elected,” he said.

One of the rescued students, Suleiman Lawal, said they have been well received and taken care of by the government since their return to Kaduna.

“Those that are injured were treated and we are happy. We are grateful to the government and governor of Kaduna State. May God continue to uplift them,” he said.

Aisha Mohammed, another rescued student, spoke in the same vein.

“We are grateful to the government, especially the Commissioner Human Services and the Governor that helped us to see our parents again,” she said.

