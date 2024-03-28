President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday held a meeting with US-based investor Adebayo Ogunlesi, the chairperson of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

President Tinubu met with Mr Ogunlesi and his team at the State House, Abuja.

The presidency disclosed the meeting via a post on X.

Mr Ogunlesi, a Nigerian lawyer and investment banker, sold his company Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) to BlackRock in January, and as part of the deal, he is expected to join the board of BlackRock

As of December 2023, BlackRock had about $10 trillion in assets under its management.

Although the outcome of the meeting is not known, however, it is coming on the heels of the recent establishment of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund.

The government said the RHIDF is expected to provide a $ 25 billion per annum infrastructure funding gap. According to the government, the fund is expected to start with a N20 trillion take-off capital.

The fund is to target “strategic and meticulously chosen national infrastructure projects across several key sectors, including road, rail, agriculture (irrigation, storage, logistics & cold chain), ports, and aviation, among others.”

Mr Ogunlesi’s BlackRock sits on the kind of liquidity that could help drive the funds needed for the RHIDF.

Also, he has a major stake in the aviation sector, particularly airports. In 2006, GIP bought London City Airport, In 2009, it acquired a majority stake in London Gatwick Airport in a deal worth £1.455 billion.

Other airports owned by GIP include Edinburg Airport and Nuovo Transporto Viaggiatori Airport.

Some of the people at the meeting were the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu, the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, the Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, the Chief of Staff the President, Femi Gbajabiamila and others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

