Featured News
Messi back in training with FC Barcelona after ending departure saga
The Argentine said in an official letter that he was free to leave the club unilaterally and without a transfer...
PDP urges FG to reverse petrol price hike
The party says the attempt to justify the increase to N160 was unacceptable to Nigerians.
COVID-19 has shown us we need prayers — Sanwo-Olu
The governor urges everyone to continue to pray for the state and country.
Anambra Ministry of Education approves gradual reopening of schools
Online classes will continue in be state.
BUSINESS
AKK Gas pipeline project followed due process – NNPC
The corporation listed the steps it purportedly took to ensure the process was transparent.
Naira closes at N435 to dollar at parallel market
The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N575 and N515, respectively.