The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has commenced another round of striking off companies from Nigeria’s register of incorporated entities, placing 100,000 companies at risk of deregistration over failure to meet statutory filing obligations.

In a public notice issued Wednesday, the commission said the exercise, tagged Batch Six, affects 100,000 companies whose names have been published on its website.

“The affected One Hundred Thousand (100,000) companies can be accessed at the Commission’s website,” CAC stated.

In February, CAC said that it struck off more than 400,000 companies from Nigeria’s corporate register in 2025 over inactivity and non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

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It noted that the effort was to sanitise the database and preserve the credibility of the country’s official companies register.

In the sixth batch of the deregistration exercise announced on Wednesday, the regulator directed the affected companies to file all outstanding annual returns, including information on Persons with Significant Control (PSC) or Beneficial Ownership, and regularise their records within 90 days of the notice.

According to CAC, evidence of compliance should be forwarded to its designated email address, [email protected].

The commission warned that companies that fail to comply within the stipulated period would be removed from the register.

“Please note that companies that fail to comply within the stipulated timeline shall be struck off the Register without further notice,” the notice said.

CAC said the exercise forms part of its regulatory mandate to maintain an accurate and up-to-date register of companies operating in Nigeria.