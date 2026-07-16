MultiChoice Nigeria has announced betPawa as the headline sponsor for the 11th season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), ahead of the reality show’s premiere on 26 July.

The sponsorship comes as preparations gather pace for the new season, which will see contestants compete for a record N160 million grand prize—the biggest since the Nigerian edition of the show debuted in 2006.

The organisers unveiled the premiere date and prize money during a media briefing in Lagos earlier this week, following months of auditions and screenings held in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu to select this season’s housemates.

Since its revival in 2017, Big Brother Naija has grown into one of Africa’s biggest reality television franchises, producing celebrities, entrepreneurs and social media influencers while dominating conversations around entertainment, fashion and popular culture.

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Past winners of the show include Efe Ejeba, Miracle Igbokwe, Mercy Eke—the first female winner—Laycon, Whitemoney, Phyna, Ilebaye Odiniya, Kellyrae Sule and the reigning champion, Imisi Ayanwale.

The programme has also become one of Nigeria’s biggest commercial entertainment properties, attracting sponsorship from leading brands across sectors including telecommunications, consumer goods, finance and gaming.

Speaking on the latest partnership, betPawa’s Head of Local Marketing and Corporate Social Responsibility, Borah Ndanyungu, said the company identified with the programme’s emphasis on ambition and opportunity.

“At betPawa, we’ve always believed in backing people who dare to dream big. Whether it’s a customer celebrating a big win, an athlete earning a Locker Room Bonus after a hard-fought victory, or a housemate pursuing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the ambition is the same. Across Africa, we’ve built our brand by creating opportunities, rewarding excellence, and investing in the moments that change lives. Partnering with Big Brother Naija allows us to celebrate that spirit on one of the continent’s biggest stages, while connecting with millions of Africans who believe that with courage, determination, and the right support, anything is possible.”

The company said the sponsorship aligns with its broader support for initiatives that promote African talent and create opportunities for young people. Beyond gaming, it said it has invested over $1.5m in sports development through its pioneering Locker Room Bonus initiative, which rewards athletes with direct performance bonuses across Africa.

Although organisers are yet to unveil this season’s theme or the identities of the housemates, viewers can expect the mix of tasks, nominations, evictions and live shows that have become synonymous with the franchise.