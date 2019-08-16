Buhari, APC governors to honour Oyegun at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors, diplomats and other eminent Nigerians, have indicated interest to attend the 80th birthday of the former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

The Chairman, Organising Committee of the event, Ray Morphy, said this in Abuja on Friday at a news conference.

He announced the committee’s plan to mark Mr Odigie-Oyegun’s birthday in Abuja on August 17.

“These eminent personalities have indicated interest to grace the occasion due to virtues Mr Odigie-Oyegun’s has added to democratic development in the country,” Mr Morphy said.

He urged younger Nigerians to emulate leadership qualities and values demonstrated by Mr Odigie-Oyegun when he was the Permanent Secretary, governor of Edo State and National Chairman of APC.

“Chief Odigie-Oyegun has kept his name clean right and fair over the years. Even as he left office as National Chairman of the APC, you noticed that he has never engaged in any battle with anybody in the party.

“This celebration is a recognition of God’s blessing on him and his family, recognition of the contributions he has made in our democratic development,” he said.

Mr Morphy, who recalled that Edo State Government had on August 12, begun a weeklong celebration of Mr Odigie-Oyegun’s 80-year birthday in the state, said the function was organised by APC governors and that it would end in Abuja.

(NAN)

