The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is rolling out V-Pass, a biometric identity verification system designed to make domestic air travel faster, safer and more seamless.

Developed in partnership with M/S Verxid Technologies Limited, the system will let passengers confirm their identities through facial recognition, reducing the need to rely on physical ID documents at airports.

The rollout was reviewed during a strategic meeting between FAAN and Verxid Technologies Limited, where both sides discussed deployment plans, security measures and ways to improve the passenger experience.

FAAN said the initiative shows its commitment to using technology to improve passenger facilitation and aviation security across domestic airports. V-Pass will give travellers a secure digital identity through a one-time enrolment process.

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Nigerian passengers will register with their NIN and facial biometric capture, while foreign passengers will enrol using international passports through OCR and biometric authentication. The system will check passengers before they enter restricted areas and again before boarding.

This dual-verification process is meant to prevent impersonation, unauthorized access and identity fraud, while giving security agencies greater confidence in passenger authentication. During rollout, passengers will be able to use self-service kiosks or get help from FAAN staff.

E-Gates will automate access to controlled areas, reduce queues and improve passenger flow. Developers say biometric processing will take less than 30 seconds after enrolment, while first-time registration will take about one minute. V-Pass will also give airlines secure access to flight schedules, passenger manifests and boarding statistics through a digital platform.

FAAN will benefit from a Central Management System that tracks passenger movement, generates analytics and supports future integration with other airport systems. FAAN and Verxid said data privacy remains central to the project.

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The system complies with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), and passenger data will not be stored on kiosks or handheld devices. Before deployment, FAAN and Verxid plan to launch a nationwide sensitisation campaign.

The campaign will run across TV, radio, social media, airport announcements and airline advisories to help passengers understand how V-Pass works. A live Proof of Concept demonstration and technical site assessment will also be carried out before full rollout

FAAN says V-Pass is part of its broader digital transformation agenda. By combining biometric technology with modern access control, FAAN hopes to build a smarter, safer and more efficient airport system for domestic travellers.