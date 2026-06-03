The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Abia State chapter, has suspended the indefinite strike it planned to commence on 2 June following the release of a renowned orthopaedic surgeon, Bonaventure Aguocha, from captivity.

Mr Aguocha was abducted on 24 May while returning to Umuahia, Abia State, from neighbouring Imo State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Umuahia and signed by the association’s Chairman, Ezenwa Ezuruike, and Secretary, Clement Ifenkoronye, the NMA confirmed that the surgeon regained his freedom on 1 June after spending nine days in captivity.

“We thank God for preserving his life and for his safe return to his family, colleagues, and patients.

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“We express profound appreciation to Gov. Alex Otti of Abia, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, the Department of State Services (DSS) the Nigeria Police Force, among others involved in his release.

“We also acknowledge the prayers, solidarity and sustained advocacy of the public, during the ordeal,” the statement read.

The association, while expressing relief at Mr Aguocha’s release, condemned the recurring abduction of healthcare workers, warning that such should not be normalised.

“The recurring targeting of doctors can be seen in the still unresolved case of Mr Iweha, a professor since 2020.

“This severely undermines healthcare delivery and the morale of professionals working under already difficult conditions.

“We call on the federal and state governments to urgently strengthen security around healthcare workers and facilities,” the statement read.

The association in the statement, demanded a thorough investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators of such dastardly act, to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Aguocha’s safe release in line with congress’ earlier directive, has necessitated the immediate suspension of the total and indefinite strike.

“We re-affirm our commitment to serving the Abia people and continued engagement with government and security agencies to guarantee a safe working environment for all doctors.

“We also wish Aguocha a speedy recovery from the physical and psychological trauma of the incident.

(NAN)