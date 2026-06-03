Armed gunmen at the early hour of Wednesday abducted Busayo John-Paul, a 43-year-old younger sister of former Minister of Power and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Adebayo Adelabu, along with her twin sons in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The victims were reportedly abducted at about 7:30 a.m. around the challenge area while Mrs John-Paul was taking her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, to school in a whine color Hyundai Sonata.

An eyewitness told Fresh FM on a live programme that the attackers intercepted the victims’ vehicle and forcefully whisked them away to an unknown destination.

He stated that the gunmen arrived in a silver Toyota Camry occupied by two men. The witness alleged that one of the attackers, who was armed, smashed the driver’s side window before taking away the victims.

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“There was a coaster bus that was passing around the time, and they (gunmen) passed it, and the next was the attack on the victims’ car. The woman locked the door but they broke the glass, took them, and drove towards Molete express,” he stated.

He added that police officers and other security agencies later arrived at the scene

Confirming the incident, the family of Mr Adelabu in a statement issued by the former minister’s media aide, Femi Awogboro, described the event as distressing and called for calm and support from the public.

“The entire family are deeply distressed by this tragic development but remain hopeful and confident in the capacity of the security agencies to secure the safe release of Mrs John-Paul and her children.

“Immediately the incident was reported, all relevant security and law enforcement agencies were duly contacted,” part of the statement read. “Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the apprehension of those responsible for this heinous crime.”

Mr Awogboro stated that the abducted family members were preparing to join Mrs John-Paul’s husband who had earlier relocated to the United States of America.

Mr Adelabu resigned his position as the Minister of Power in April to contest the APC governorship primary election in May in Oyo State but lost.

Confirming the abduction, the Oyo State Police Command said they were making efforts to rescue the victims and track down the perpetrators.

“We’ve started investigations into the matter and efforts to rescue the victims are currently ongoing,” the police spokesperson in Oyo State, Olayinka Ayanlade, told PREMIUM TIMES on phone.

The latest incident comes amid heightened concerns over insecurity in Oyo State following the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers from schools in Oriire Local Government Area in May.

The attack, which involved the abduction of about 39 pupils and seven teachers, sparked outrage among residents and education stakeholders and renewed calls for stronger security measures across schools and communities.

The incident also prompted the Oyo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) to embark on an indefinite strike, arguing that teachers could no longer work under conditions that expose them and their students to security threats.

While the industrial action remains limited to Oyo State, the union’s national leadership directed its state chapters across the country to organise solidarity protests demanding the release of the abducted victims and improved security around schools.

On Tuesday, leaders of the Oyo NUT met Governor Seyi Makinde and presented demands centred on the safe release of the abducted teachers and students as well as enhanced security infrastructure for schools. The union said it would await further directives from its national leadership before deciding its next course of action.