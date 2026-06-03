The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has announced a new connectivity support initiative from China.

Tijani said the China Industrial Bank (CIB) would support the Nigeria Universal Communication Access Project (NUCAP), an initiative bringing digital connectivity to over 20 million Nigerians in unserved communities.

The minister announced this in a tweet on Tuesday, noting that it reflects growing international confidence in Nigeria’s vision for digital expansion and meaningful connectivity.

This is part of efforts to improve telecom service quality nationwide. In April, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) disclosed telecom operators’ commitment to upgrading 12,000 sites in 2026 to improve service quality.

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NCC said the upgrades would include additional spectrum deployment on 4G sites as well as the conversion of older 2G and 3G sites to 4G and 5G infrastructure.

In the tweet, Mr Tijani said the NUCAP initiative would deploy 3,700 telecommunications towers nationwide, citing the presence of a Chinese delegation led by the General Manager, Strategic Emerging Industries Business Headquarters, Peng Shuang.

“I was pleased to welcome the delegation from CIB… to reaffirm their support and commitment to the NUCAP, a landmark initiative that will bring connectivity to over 20 million Nigerians in unserved communities through the deployment of 3,700 telecommunications towers across the country,” the minister said. The project will extend connectivity to unconnected communities, mostly in rural and riverine areas of Nigeria.

He further explained that the NUCAP initiative would build the digital foundations required for inclusive economic growth in Nigeria.

“NUCAP is a wholly green network of modern telecommunications towers that will extend connectivity to these previously unconnected communities, many of them in rural and riverine areas of Nigeria.

“CIB’s support for the project, which represents the Bank’s first investment in Nigeria, reflects growing international confidence in our vision of expanding meaningful connectivity for all and building the digital foundations required for inclusive economic growth,” Mr Tijani said.

Mr Tijani acknowledged the China Industrial Bank’s commitment to supporting the nation’s connectivity ambition, noting that the efforts will deliver a minimum of 1,000 tower sites by the end of 2026.

The communication minister added that the project would help to bring connectivity, opportunity, and economic inclusion closer to millions of Nigerians.