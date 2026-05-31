The Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance (NTCA) has raised concerns about the growing tactics of the tobacco industry targeting Nigerian youths through social media, entertainment, and lifestyle marketing.

In a statement on Sunday signed by its communications officer, Emmanuel Onwuka, to mark the 2026 World No Tobacco Day, the alliance warned that despite years of tobacco control campaigns and existing laws, Nigerian adolescents remain vulnerable to nicotine addiction due to weak enforcement of the National Tobacco Control Act.

World No Tobacco Day is observed globally on 31 May to raise awareness about the health risks associated with tobacco use, and the theme for this year is “Unmasking the appeal – countering nicotine and tobacco addiction.”

According to the alliance, the tobacco industry continues to exploit “the aspirations, emotions, and fears of young people” through marketing strategies that make smoking, vaping, and shisha appear attractive.

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“Today, Nigerian youths are constantly exposed to images of smoking, shisha, and vaping across music videos, fashion trends, and social media platforms, often featuring appealing flavours and attractive branding,” the statement said.

The Alliance added that behind the “glamorous facade” lies “a harsh reality of addiction, disease, and suffering within our communities.”

Nigeria’s growing tobacco burden

Nigeria’s tobacco control advocates have repeatedly warned that weak enforcement of existing laws, aggressive industry marketing, and the rise of new nicotine products are worsening the country’s tobacco burden, particularly among young people and women.

Although Nigeria enacted the National Tobacco Control Act in 2015 and later introduced implementing regulations in 2019, there have been several concerns that tobacco companies continue to exploit loopholes in advertising regulations through entertainment, social media promotion, lifestyle branding, and indirect sponsorships.

Experts have also raised concerns over increasing exposure to tobacco imagery in films, music videos, and online content consumed by adolescents.

In July 2025, the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) announced that Nigeria had become the first African country to introduce regulations aimed at limiting the portrayal of tobacco rituals and smoking scenes in movies and entertainment productions. The move followed growing evidence that tobacco depictions in media influence smoking behaviour among young audiences.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also warned that tobacco companies are shifting attention towards youths through flavoured nicotine products, vaping devices, and nicotine pouches designed to appear fashionable and less harmful.

The global agency raised concerns over the aggressive marketing of nicotine pouches to young people globally, noting that such products are often promoted through colourful packaging, influencer culture, and social media campaigns.

A recent study also found that tobacco companies increasingly use gender-focused advertising strategies that associate smoking with beauty, independence, and social status. Experts warned that such messaging could reverse progress made in reducing tobacco use among women.

Nigeria’s tobacco burden extends beyond public health concerns to economic consequences. According to WHO estimates, tobacco-related diseases kill more than seven million people globally every year, while countries like Nigeria continue to face rising healthcare costs linked to cancer, cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and chronic respiratory illnesses caused by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

In 2025, the Nigerian government imposed a N110 million fine on British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) over multiple breaches of the National Tobacco Control Act, its regulations, and other consumer protection laws.

Despite these measures, experts maintain that industry influence, weak monitoring systems, and poor compliance enforcement continue to undermine tobacco control efforts across the country.

Concerns over adolescent smoking

The alliance cited recent studies showing that nearly one in five Nigerian schoolchildren aged between 13 and 15 years have experimented with at least one tobacco product, while about one in 10 are current smokers.

It described the figures as “deeply concerning,” especially after years of public awareness campaigns on the dangers of tobacco use.

The group stated that the statistics indicate that the tobacco industry influence remains strong among young people, while enforcement gaps continue to allow “subtle forms of promotion and recruitment.”

It specifically called for stricter monitoring of digital platforms and entertainment channels where young people are increasingly exposed to tobacco-related content.

“Such enforcement must extend to digital platforms, social media, and entertainment channels where young people are increasingly targeted,” it stated.

Economic and health burden

Beyond concerns over youth exposure, the alliance also highlighted the economic and health implications of tobacco consumption in Nigeria.

It said tobacco-related illnesses cost the country more than N211 billion annually through healthcare expenses and lost productivity.

According to the statement, these losses divert resources that could otherwise support “food security, improve educational systems, and strengthen healthcare infrastructure.”

The group also referenced data from the Global Burden of Disease study, which estimated that nearly 30,000 deaths recorded in Nigeria in 2021 were linked directly to tobacco-related diseases.

It noted that tobacco use contributes significantly to non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and lung cancer.

“Each of these deaths represents not only a personal tragedy for families but also a major setback for national productivity and development,” the statement said.

It added that many households face financial strain due to treatment costs for cancer, heart disease and lung-related illnesses, while secondhand smoke continues to pose risks to children and pregnant women.

Call for stronger enforcement

The alliance urged the Nigerian government to strengthen implementation of the National Tobacco Control Act and close existing loopholes in the 2015 law and its 2019 regulations.

It also called for a “complete prohibition on all forms of tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship.”

It noted that Nigeria must demonstrate a stronger political commitment to fully implement its obligations under the World Health Organisation’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

It appealed to parents, lawmakers, stakeholders and young people to work together against nicotine addiction and what it described as “commercial exploitation.”

“World No Tobacco Day 2026 should be a renewed call to urgency for Nigeria. While the tobacco industry continues to promote appealing images to protect its profits, the reality remains clear. Tobacco has no place in a healthy, productive, and prosperous future for the nation,” the statement added.