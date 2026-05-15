The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a strong warning over the rapid global expansion of nicotine pouch products, which are being aggressively marketed to adolescents and young people.

The health body, in a statement on Friday, noted that regulations in many countries remain limited or absent, raising concerns about youth addiction and health risks.

The WHO said a new report titled “Exposing Marketing Tactics and Strategies Driving the Growth of Nicotine Pouches” was developed to guide countries on regulatory responses.

It said the report was released ahead of World No Tobacco Day, marked on 31 May, which would focus on tobacco and nicotine addiction and industry tactics targeting new users.

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Nicotine pouches are small sachets placed between the gum and lip that release nicotine through the mouth lining, and typically contain nicotine, flavourings, sweeteners and other additives.

Retail sales reached more than 23 billion units in 2024, marking an increase of more than 50 per cent compared to the previous year.

Vinayak Prasad, Head of the Tobacco-Free Initiative at WHO, said nicotine pouch use is spreading rapidly while regulation is struggling to keep pace.

He urged governments to act quickly with strong, evidence-based safeguards to protect public health.

Mr Prasad said the global nicotine pouch market is worth nearly $7 billion in 2025, warning that nicotine is highly addictive and harmful, especially to young users.

He said that exposure during adolescence could affect brain development and increase the risk of long-term dependence and cardiovascular disease.

According to the WHO, about 160 countries have no specific regulation on nicotine pouches, while only a few have partial restrictions or outright bans.

Etienne Krug, WHO Director of Health Determinants, said young people were being heavily targeted through deceptive marketing tactics designed to encourage addiction.

Mr Krug listed strategies such as flashy packaging, sweet flavours, influencer marketing, sports sponsorships, and social media promotion as key industry tactics.

He said those approaches were designed to normalise nicotine use and reduce perceived health risks among young people.

He urged governments to adopt strict regulations, including flavour bans, advertising restrictions, age controls, clear warnings, plain packaging, taxation, and stronger enforcement measures.

WHO also warned that some products were marketed in different nicotine strength levels, further increasing the risk of addiction among new users. (NAN)