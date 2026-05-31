Ogun State has been ranked as the second best-performing state in Nigeria in the 2025 State Performance Index (pSPI) released by Phillips Consulting, a development that further underscores the impact of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s ISEYA development agenda on the lives of residents.

According to the report, Ogun State placed second nationwide, behind only Lagos State, in a comprehensive assessment of governance, economic performance, infrastructure development, and citizen wellbeing. Kaduna, Adamawa, and Niger states completed the top five rankings.

The annual pSPI assesses the performance of all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) using a methodology that combines 70 percent objective performance data with 30 percent citizen perception surveys.

The objective component evaluates critical indicators such as fiscal management, infrastructure development, education, healthcare delivery, and economic performance, while the perception survey measures residents’ views on governance and the quality of public service delivery in their respective states.

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The report highlighted Ogun State’s impressive performance across several development indices, particularly its expanding industrial base, sustained infrastructure investments, economic competitiveness, and strategic location as a manufacturing hub adjoining Lagos State.

It noted that the state has continued to attract substantial investments in logistics, agro-processing, housing, and industrial parks, factors that have strengthened its economic profile and contributed to its improved national ranking.

Phillips Consulting explained that the State Performance Index serves as a governance scorecard designed to assist policymakers, investors, development partners, and citizens in evaluating the effectiveness of state administrations and development outcomes across Nigeria.

According to the consulting firm, the 2025 edition of the report emphasizes evidence-based governance by combining audited public data with citizen feedback to provide a balanced assessment of government performance and public perception.

The latest ranking further reinforces Ogun State’s growing reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading destinations for investment, industrial growth, and sustainable development, reflecting the gains of ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, expand economic opportunities, and enhance the quality of life for residents.