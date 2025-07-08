Nigeria has become the first African country to formally regulate the portrayal of tobacco use, money rituals, and narcotics in media content, according to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

The announcement was made following the board’s presentation at the 2025 World Tobacco Conference held in Ireland, where the country’s new policy was praised as a bold and visionary step toward safeguarding public health and cultural values.

The National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, which positioned Nigeria as a trailblazer in African media regulation, said the regulation borders on the control of the promotion and glamourisation of tobacco, narcotics, ritual killings, and money rituals at the World Tobacco Conference in Ireland, held from 22- 27 June 2025.

The regulation, a first of its kind in Africa, was lauded as a bold step toward safeguarding public health and cultural values.

At the world conference, the Executive Director of the NFVCB, Shaibu Husseini, delivered a status report detailing the regulation’s objectives, stakeholder engagement process, and enforcement mechanisms.

Policy

The policy, which was approved and gazetted in 2024 under the leadership of the Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, targeted harmful portrayals in Nigerian films, music videos, and skits.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The conference recognised Nigeria as the first African nation to implement such a comprehensive measure, with attendees commending Mrs Musawa’s leadership as “a courageous and visionary move to protect public health and preserve cultural values.”

One significant outcome of the conference was the various pledges by several international organisations to assist Nigeria in continuing to implement the regulation.

The support—set is expected to be delivered through their local partner, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA, which will include logistical and technical assistance to enhance compliance and awareness.

Mr Husseini highlighted the significance of this backing at the conference, stating, “The recognition received at the World Tobacco Conference is a direct result of the Honourable Minister’s unwavering commitment to responsible cultural governance and public safety.”

Commitment to Enforcement

The NFVCB emphasised its dedication to ensuring the regulation’s success, collaborating with local and international partners to prevent the Nigerian creative industry from promoting harmful behaviours or ideologies.

The policy’s focus on curbing the glamourisation of tobacco, narcotics, and ritualistic practices aligns with global efforts to mitigate the influence of media on public health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

