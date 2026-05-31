Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State appears to have begun his re-election campaign on an attacking note, questioning the credentials of some opposition figures seeking to contest the state’s governorship seat in 2027.

Speaking on Saturday during a media chat to mark his third anniversary in Uyo, the governor said some of his challengers lived in rented apartments but desired to govern the oil-rich state.

Mr Eno, however, did not mention the name of any politician or gubernatorial aspirant.

The governor’s remarks came amid growing political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, with opposition politicians and other stakeholders positioning themselves for the next election cycle.

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Questions over opponents’ credentials

Mr Eno said critics often underestimate the realities of governance until they assume public office.

“My dear brothers and sisters, if you’re not a governor, you’re not a governor. That’s the truth. It’s sweet to stay outside to want… So if I were a governor, I would do this,” he said.

“When you come in as a governor, forget about the siren, area boys, and female youths. Leave all those things and become a governor and notice how you’ll feel.”

The governor also dismissed what he described as attempts by “recycled politicians” to present themselves as alternatives to his administration.

“When I see recycled politicians coming back to tell me stories, I look at them and say, ‘You had the opportunity; show me one thing you did,'” he said.

“We’re going on a campaign. I’d like to debate with them; let them tell me what they did.”

‘They live in rented apartments’

The governor intensified his criticism when he questioned the personal achievements of some of those seeking elective office.

“Some of them don’t have a house. They live in a rented apartment and want to become governors. Is that how it works?” he said.

“They should tell me what they’ve done in life that succeeded. Anything they laid their hands on died,” he said without offering details of what he meant.

“And you want me to hand over the state treasury to you. Akwa Ibom, we’ve gone past that level. They should stop deceiving people.”

Political background

Mr Eno was elected governor in 2023 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), succeeding former Governor Udom Emmanuel.

In a major political realignment, he defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2025, a move that reshaped the political landscape in Akwa Ibom and generated intense debate among political stakeholders.

Since joining the APC, the governor has repeatedly defended his administration’s record and urged residents to judge his government based on its performance.

While supporters of the governor argue that his administration has recorded significant achievements in infrastructure, education, health, and rural development, opposition figures have accused the government of failing to adequately address key governance challenges despite the state receiving trillions of naira in revenue.

With months before formal campaigns for the 2027 governorship election begin, Mr Eno’s latest remarks suggest that political contestation in Akwa Ibom is already gathering momentum.