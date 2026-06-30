The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted a N200 million bail to activist and presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore in his ongoing trial over alleged cybercrime charges.

The State Security Service (SSS) is prosecuting the Sahara Reporters publisher on cybercrime charges involving calling President Bola Tinubu a criminal in social media posts last year.

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, Judge Mohammed Umar admitted Mr Sowore to bail with two sureties.

The court ordered that one of the sureties must be a traditional ruler from Mr Sowore’s community, while the second must own landed property in Abuja.

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The judge also directed that both sureties be verified by the prosecution.

As part of the bail conditions, Mr Sowore was ordered to deposit his international passport with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court.

Judge Umar subsequently released the defendant to his lawyers and adjourned the case until Monday, 6 July, for him to open his defence.

Take It Back Movement rejects bail conditions

Shortly after the ruling, the Take It Back Movement criticised the bail terms imposed on Mr Sowore, describing them as “punitive, oppressive and excessive.”

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Juwon Sanyaolu, the movement argued that the conditions amounted to punishment before trial and were designed to frustrate and intimidate the activist.

It faulted the requirement that Mr Sowore provide two sureties, including a traditional ruler from his community and a property owner in Abuja, each in the sum of N200 million, as well as the order directing him to surrender his international passport.

The group maintained that the conditions bore “no reasonable relationship” to securing Mr Sowore’s attendance in court and reinforced concerns that the prosecution was politically motivated rather than aimed at securing justice.

The movement also recalled that Mr Sowore had consistently appeared in court whenever required, arguing that the revocation of his bail, his remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre and the fresh bail conditions raised concerns that state institutions were being used to suppress dissent.

It called on the court to review the bail conditions in line with the constitutional principles of fairness, reasonableness and the presumption of innocence.

“No amount of intimidation, judicial harassment or state-sponsored persecution will extinguish the Nigerian people’s legitimate demand for freedom, justice, accountability and genuine democracy,” the statement added.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the court last Wednesday reserved ruling on Mr Sowore’s application for the restoration of his bail after hearing arguments from both parties.

His lawyer, R.O. Adakole, who held the brief of Adeyinka Oyesile-Fusika, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged the court to restore the earlier bail, arguing that it was in the interest of justice. He also asked the court to disregard the prosecution’s counter affidavit.

The prosecution lawyer, Akinlolu Kehinde, also SAN, opposed the application. He argued that Mr Sowore had failed to place sufficient and truthful facts before the court to warrant the exercise of its discretion in his favour.

The application followed the court’s decision on 16 June to revoke Mr Sowore’s bail and issue a bench warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear for trial. He was arrested after proceedings on 23 June and remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the determination of his application for the restoration of bail.

The case had earlier reached the defence stage after the prosecution closed its case. Mr Sowore filed a no-case submission, arguing that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against him. The court dismissed the application and directed him to open his defence.

Rather than proceed with his defence, Mr Sowore asked Judge Umar to withdraw from the case, alleging bias. The judge rejected the application, held that no sufficient grounds had been established for him to step aside, and ordered the trial to proceed.

The SSS filed the cybercrime charges against Mr Sowore for his X and Facebook posts last year calling President Tinubu a criminal.

The agency arraigned him before the Federal High Court in Abuja in December 2025. He pleaded not guilty and was initially granted bail on self-recognition.