A new French study has linked several common food preservatives used in store-bought foods to an increased risk of high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases, raising fresh concerns about the health effects of additives commonly found in processed and ultra-processed foods.

The study, published in the European Heart Journal, found that people who consumed higher amounts of certain preservatives were more likely to develop hypertension, heart attacks and stroke over time.

Researchers analysed data from more than 112,000 participants enrolled in the NutriNet-Santé cohort, an ongoing French nutrition and health study that has tracked dietary habits since 2009.

Burden of heart disease in Nigeria

The findings come as Nigeria continues to face a growing burden of non-communicable diseases, particularly cardiovascular conditions such as hypertension, stroke and heart disease.

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Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, occurs when the force of blood pushing against the walls of blood vessels remains consistently too high. Over time, the condition can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of stroke, heart failure and kidney disease.

A stroke occurs when blood supply to part of the brain is blocked or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, potentially causing paralysis, speech problems or death.

Heart attacks happen when blood flow to part of the heart becomes blocked, preventing oxygen from reaching heart muscles.

According to a report by PREMIUM TIMES, health experts and existing reports, hypertension remains one of the most common non-communicable diseases in Nigeria, with many cases undiagnosed until complications develop.

Preservatives linked to cardiovascular risk

According to the findings, preservatives used to prevent spoilage caused by bacteria, mould and yeast were associated with significantly higher cardiovascular risks.

The study reported that higher consumption of these preservatives was linked to a 29 per cent greater risk of elevated blood pressure and a 16 per cent increased risk of heart attacks and stroke.

Researchers identified three “non-antioxidant” preservatives strongly associated with hypertension. These include potassium sorbate, potassium metabisulphite and sodium nitrite.

Potassium sorbate is commonly used in baked goods, cheeses, sauces and wine, while potassium metabisulphite is often found in wine, juice, cider and beer.

Sodium nitrite is widely used in processed meats such as bacon, ham and deli meats.

The study also found that several antioxidant preservatives, often described as “natural”, were associated with increased cardiovascular risk.

These include ascorbic acid, sodium ascorbate, sodium erythorbate, citric acid and rosemary extracts, which are commonly used to prevent foods from turning brown or rancid.

Higher intake of these antioxidant preservatives was associated with a 22 per cent greater risk of high blood pressure.

Ascorbic acid, also known as vitamin C, was specifically linked to cardiovascular disease in the study.

Researchers noted that although ascorbic acid and citric acid naturally occur in fruits and vegetables, additives used in processed foods may not have the same health effects as naturally occurring compounds.

Ultra-processed foods under scrutiny

The findings add to growing evidence linking ultra-processed foods to poor health outcomes.

Researchers noted that preservatives are not limited to ultra-processed foods alone, as earlier findings showed that only about 35 per cent of preservative intake came from ultra-processed products.

Still, the study highlighted the widespread presence of preservatives across many commonly consumed foods and reinforced recommendations encouraging people to consume more fresh and minimally processed foods.

Researchers advised consumers to prioritise fresh, uncooked and minimally processed foods where possible.

Frozen foods preserved through low temperatures rather than additives were also identified as preferable alternatives.

Long-term dietary tracking

To conduct the research, participants recorded all foods and drinks consumed over three days every six months, including brand names.

Researchers then matched these records with ingredient databases to estimate preservative exposure over several years.

Medical records from the French national healthcare system were used to track diagnoses of hypertension and cardiovascular disease over the study period.

The researchers examined 58 preservatives in total and conducted detailed analysis on 17 additives consumed by at least 10 per cent of participants. Eight of those preservatives were associated with increased hypertension risk over the following decade.

Links to cancer, diabetes

The study builds on previous research linking similar preservatives to increased risks of cancer and type 2 diabetes.

Earlier findings identified preservatives such as sodium nitrite, potassium nitrate, sorbates, potassium metabisulphite, acetates and acetic acid as being associated with higher risks of prostate cancer, breast cancer and other cancers.

Several of the same preservatives were also previously linked to a significantly increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Although the researchers noted that the findings do not establish direct cause and effect, they said the results highlight the need for further investigation into the long-term health effects of food additives and preservatives.