A former senator, John Akpanudoedehe, has won the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship primary election in Akwa Ibom State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Titus Ejoh, the chairman of the ADC primary election committee in Akwa Ibom, announced the primary election results in Uyo on Sunday evening, stating that Mr Akpanudoedehe scored 66,099 votes to defeat his challenger, Mfon Peters, who scored 103 votes.

“There were just two aspirants in the governorship primary election,” Mr Ejoh said.

The election of Mr Akpanudoedehe as the ADC governorship candidate was conducted through a direct primary on 22 May across the state’s 36 local government areas.

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“Since we came here (Akwa Ibom), we have not rested; it has been a very vigorous task,” said Mr Ejoh, whose committee also conducted the primaries to elect the party flagbearers for state and National Assembly elections.

“Those who didn’t win should exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship; tomorrow may be their turn.

“I thank Akwa Ibom for the way they organised themselves; there was no violence anywhere during the primaries,” Mr Ejoh said.

In his victory speech, Mr Akpanudoedehe sent a clear message to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.

“I am in opposition; I want to take power from you. I want to hold you accountable; you don’t need me to be friendly with you. Take note of that.

Mr Akpanudoedehe said Mr Eno’s administration has impoverished Akwa Ibom people despite the oil money accruing to the state.

“You have spread poverty in the midst of plenty, you have turned our young men into old men with grey hairs, you don’t have a policy to move our people away from poverty,” he said, drawing applause from the crowd.