PREMIUM TIMES editor Jayne Augoye has been selected for the fifth cohort of MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP).

MTN, in a statement by its spokesperson, Lakinbofa Goodluck, on Saturday, said that 25 journalists and digital content creators were selected for the media innovation fellowship.

Mrs Augoye oversees PREMIUM TIMES Arts, Entertainment and Culture desk.

The programme is implemented in collaboration with the School of Media and Communication at Pan-Atlantic University to train journalists, broadcasters, and digital creators in media innovation, digital transformation, strategic communication, storytelling, and leadership.

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2026 cohort

This year’s cohort was selected from applicants across print, broadcast, digital media, and content creation. The six-month programme began on 18 May and includes a one-week study visit to South Africa.

Speaking at the opening session, Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at the telecommunication company, said the initiative reflects the company’s focus on innovation, partnership, and continuous learning.

“This programme is an adventure in learning, one that challenges participants to reconsider assumptions, revise opinions, rethink ideas, and ultimately grow both professionally and personally,” Mr Okigbo said.

Similarly, Ikechukwu Obiaya, Dean of the School of Media and Communication, said the fellowship is designed to equip participants to contribute meaningfully to the media industry and society.

“We place strong emphasis on values such as truth, honesty, ethics, and responsibility to society. We hope that every fellow leaves this programme better prepared to contribute significantly to the future of media,” Mr Obiaya said.

The fellows

The selected fellows are Agbetiloye David Adekunle (Senior Reporter, Business Insider Africa), Adeniyi Fatima Adetoke (Content Writer, NotJustOk), Adetola Kayode (State House Correspondent/ News Anchor, Lagos Television), Ajibola Tolulope (Presenter, Silverbird Television),

Aliyu Usman (Assistant Chief Correspondent/ Editor, News Agency of Nigeria) and Augoye Jayne (Arts, Entertainment and Culture Editor, Premium Times).

Others are Auwal Muhammad Ibrahim (Senior Editor, Halal Reporters), Collins Christopher (Programmes Producer, News Central Television), Dan-Ikpoyi Veronica (Senior Anchor, TVC Communications), Dike Chiamaka Patricia (Broadcast Journalist, BBC News),

Eluemunoh David (Digital Content Creator) and Eseimokumoh Denise Loliaba (Editor-in-Chief, Marie Claire Nigeria).

Fosudo Oluwafisayo (Digital Content Creator), Godfrey Progress (Reporter, Vanguard Media Limited), Itiafe Glory Ugonma (Broadcast Journalist, Diamond 88.5 FM), and Kasali Segun (ICT Correspondent, Nigerian Tribune). Ofonedu Sarah (On-Air Personality, Inspiration FM), Okamgba Justice (Reporter, The Punch), and Onwuka Emmanuel (Presenter & Executive Producer, Nigeria Info FM) also made the list.

Oyesanmi Ifeduyi (Managing Editor, TechCabal),

Sabastine Emmanuel (Sports Commentator, Team 33 Production),

Taiwo Kafilat (Data Journalist, Media Trust Group),

Thomas-Odia Ijeoma (Editor, The Guardian Woman, The Guardian),

Ugwu Amarachukwu Deborah (On-Air Personality, Rhythm 93.7 FM PH), and

Ukachukwu Nneka (Editor/Producer, Voice of Nigeria) are also part of the 2026 cohort.

PREMIUM TIMES Editor

Ms Augoye is an award-winning journalist and media professional with over 15 years of experience across digital, print and broadcast media. She currently heads the Arts, Culture and Entertainment Desk at PREMIUM TIMES and holds a Master’s degree in Media and Communication from Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos.

Her interests span storytelling, digital media innovation, parenting, and human-centred reporting. Outside work, she enjoys reading, fashion and styling, music, and conversations around women’s rights, media, society, and culture.