The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has raised concerns over the growing impact of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda on children and vulnerable families.

In a statement issued on Monday, the agency warned that insecurity and weak access to health services could worsen the humanitarian situation.

It added that the Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus poses significant risks to children, especially in conflict-affected communities in the eastern DRC, where access to healthcare and humanitarian assistance remains limited.

The outbreak, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), has already recorded 528 suspected cases and 132 deaths across both countries.

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UNICEF stressed the need for urgent support for affected governments to strengthen outbreak response measures and prevent wider regional transmission.

“The figures underscore the urgency of supporting the governments as they lead rapid outbreak response measures to contain further spread with the involvement of communities and relevant stakeholders and ensuring cross-border coordination,” it said.

Heightened vulnerability

UNICEF warned that children are among the most vulnerable groups during Ebola outbreaks because of disruptions to essential services, loss of parents and caregivers, stigma, psychosocial distress, and increased protection risks.

It also expressed concern over the volatile security situation in eastern DRC, saying ongoing violence, access constraints and population movement are increasing the likelihood of further spread across affected and neighbouring areas.

The Bundibugyo virus is a Risk Group 4 pathogen and one of the less common forms of the Ebola virus. Unlike the Zaire strain, which has approved vaccines, there is currently no licensed vaccine specifically targeting the Bundibugyo variant.

Emergency supplies

UNICEF disclosed that it has already mobilised nearly 50 tonnes of emergency supplies to Bunia in eastern DRC to support infection prevention and control activities.

The supplies include disinfectants, soaps, personal protective equipment, water purification tablets and water tanks.

The agency also said a multidisciplinary emergency rapid response team is being deployed to provide technical support in priority areas, including risk communication and community engagement.

It added that more than 2,000 community health workers are already supporting response activities, although additional personnel are still needed.

“Additional capacity and resources are urgently needed to ensure effective coverage, particularly in hard-to-reach areas,” the statement noted.

Highest emergency level activated

UNICEF said it has activated its highest emergency response mechanism, known as a Level 3 Corporate Emergency, to scale up operations across affected and at-risk areas.

The activation allows for emergency funding, accelerated deployment of personnel and simplified operational procedures to strengthen support for children and families affected by the outbreak.

The agency said it is working closely with partners including WHO and Africa CDC in support of government-led response efforts.

“Every Ebola outbreak places children at risk – not only from the virus itself, but from the wider disruption to health, nutrition, education and protection systems,” the agency said.

It also called for immediate and sustained humanitarian access to affected communities in the eastern DRC to enable frontline workers reach vulnerable children and families.

“Rapid action, trusted community engagement, and sustained support to frontline responders and community health workers — who also face significant risks – will be critical to protecting children and preventing further spread,” the statement added.