Governor Uba Sani has approved nearly N1 billion for the payment of outstanding entitlements owed to judiciary workers in Kaduna State, in a move aimed at easing longstanding labour concerns within the judicial sector.

The governor disclosed this on Tuesday while receiving the leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Kaduna State chapter, led by its chairman, Auwalu Sarki, during a courtesy visit at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna.

Mr Sani said the intervention was part of his administration’s commitment to fairness, workers’ welfare and institutional stability despite prevailing fiscal challenges facing the state.

According to the governor, the approved payments cover two months’ salary arrears for April and May 2021 inherited from the previous administration, leave grants for 2023, 2024 and 2025, as well as the long-overdue robe and outfit allowance for judiciary workers.

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He said judiciary workers play a critical role in sustaining the administration of justice and maintaining public confidence in democratic institutions.

“Our administration remains committed to improving staff welfare, modernising judicial infrastructure, and sustaining cordial collaboration between the Executive and the Judiciary,” the governor said.

Governor Sani said his administration would continue to prioritise reforms aimed at strengthening judicial institutions and ensuring harmonious working relations between the executive arm and judiciary workers in the state.