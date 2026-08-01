Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan extended her impressive record at major championships with a bronze medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Speaking after the race, the world record holder reflected on her performance, injury concerns, preparations for the Games and why she is excited by the emergence of a new generation of Nigerian athletes.

Excerpts….

Question: You have now won two Commonwealth Games gold medals and a bronze. What has been the secret behind your consistency and longevity at the highest level?

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Amusan: It’s all been God, hard work, dedication and discipline. I’ve always been clear about what I want to achieve in this sport, and my goals are what wake me up every day and keep me going. That’s really been the secret.

Question: Congratulations on another Commonwealth Games medal. Looking back at your performance tonight, how do you assess it?

Amusan: I’m definitely in very great shape. I know what I’m capable of doing in any race, but I don’t go into races expecting crazy fast times. The goal is always to execute. I might not have executed the best final today, but I’m just thankful I was able to come out here and get the bronze medal.

Question: If you had another chance to run the race, what would you do differently?

Amusan: Maybe I would have warmed up a little less when I felt something and just prepared for the race instead of trying to push it.

Question: We noticed you were wearing gloves before the race. Was that because of the weather?

Amusan: Yeah, it was a little bit cold out there, and I’m anaemic, so I try to stay warm every opportunity I get. I had to do my best to make sure I stayed warm before the race.

Question: Were you carrying any injury into the competition?

Amusan: I tore a tendon and also had a pretty bad fall at training camp, so I’ve been really iffy about my knee coming into this championship. I’m just thankful that God kept everything together for me to be able to get on the podium once again.

Question: What’s next for you after Glasgow?

Amusan: Honestly, with what I’m dealing with right now, I just want to go and get treatment, recover properly and then look forward to the rest of the season.

Question: Do you think you had the kind of preparation you wanted heading into these Commonwealth Games?

Amusan: When things are out of my control, I just come out here, put my best foot forward and let God do His thing. Of course, I’m disappointed, but I’m still thankful because it could have been worse. I still got my little bronze medal, so I’ll take it.

Question: Nigeria now has a new generation of athletes making headlines internationally. Does that motivate you, knowing younger stars are emerging?

Amusan: What pressure? I’m about to leave the sport. (Laughs). Nigeria has great talent, and it’s amazing to see that it’s not just Tobi who is being mentioned whenever global stars are being recognised. I’m thankful that we have these amazing talents coming out of Nigeria. They’re doing what they need to do, and it’s only up from here for them.

Question: What do you make of the performances of your fellow medallists?

Amusan: They’re amazing girls. We’ve been talking for a long time. Last year she won silver, this year she’s the champion. I’m really excited for her and for everyone. It’s great to see.

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