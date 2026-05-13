After an eight-year hiatus, Nigerian actress and filmmaker Genevieve Nnaji is set to return to the screen.

In August 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nnaji returned to production work as an executive producer on the feature film “I Do Not Come To You By Chance.”

Her last on-screen appearance before then came in the 2018 hit “Lionheart”, which also marked her directorial debut.

She now makes her on-screen return in “Wahala”, a new drama series adapted from the novel “Wahala” by BAFTA-nominated writer Theresa Ikoko.

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Firebird Pictures, a division of BBC Studios, produced the series for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Announcing the cast on Tuesday, the BBC confirmed that Nnaji stars alongside Adelayo Adedayo, Deborah Ayorinde, Cush Jumbo and Susan Wokoma.

The six-part thriller will stream on BBC iPlayer and air on BBC One.

Wahala

Based on Nikki May’s debut novel of the same name, Wahala (a Nigerian word meaning ‘trouble’) shifts between two timelines.

It follows four Nigerian-British women in their thirties as they navigate careers, love and family in present-day London, while also revisiting their childhood homes, where danger and unsettling mysteries linger.

As buried secrets and painful pasts begin to surface, the women’s lives are threatened, placing their friendships under increasing strain.

At the heart of the story are Simi, Boo and Ronke, played by Adedayo, Jumbo and Wokoma, respectively. Their close-knit bond is disrupted by the arrival of Isobel, portrayed by Ayorinde.

Reacting to the project, Nnaji said she was excited to be part of the series, describing the story as compelling and intriguing.

“I’m very happy to be joining Wahala and to be working with such a brilliant team. It’s an intriguing story, and I’m excited to be a part of it,” she said.

Director, producer, others speak

However, the Director of BBC Drama, Lindsay Salt, said it was no surprise that the series attracted a cast of such outstanding calibre.

“Theresa’s scripts for Wahala are an absolute joy – riveting, full of rich and complex characters, and everything you’d want from Nikki May’s exquisite book brought vividly to life on screen.”

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Elizabeth Kilgarriff, Executive Producer at Firebird Pictures, said the team was proud of the cast assembled for the production.

She added that “Wahala” promises to deliver a gripping, entertaining and epic story, which the company is delighted to bring to the BBC.

“We are so proud to be announcing our incredible cast for Wahala and can’t wait to see them breathe life into these wonderful characters.”