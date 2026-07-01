KAP Film & Television Academy and the Government of the Republic of Benin, through the Société de Productions Audiovisuelles S.A. (SOPA), have launched a Pan-African filmmaking bootcamp to train young filmmakers.

The programme, known as the KAP-SOPA Pan-African Filmmaking Bootcamp, was unveiled on Monday during a press briefing in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

According to the organisers, the initiative is designed to provide practical training for young creatives and prepare them for careers in the film and audiovisual industry.

The fully sponsored 12-week programme will train 20 selected participants from the Republic of Benin.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Partnership and background

The initiative follows a memorandum of understanding signed earlier this year between KAP Film & Television Academy and SOPA, which established a partnership to strengthen skills development in the creative sector.

According to the organisers, the collaboration aims to expand opportunities for young creatives in the Benin Republic and improve capacity in the country’s audiovisual industry.

Training structure

Participants will undergo training at three locations in Benin and Nigeria.

The programme will begin with four weeks of foundational training in the Benin Republic, followed by one week of industry exposure in Lagos, Nigeria.

It will end with a seven-week practical residency at the KAP Film Village and Resort in Nigeria, where participants will work alongside filmmakers and industry professionals on live productions.

According to the organisers, the structure is designed to combine classroom learning with hands-on industry experience.

The bootcamp is themed “Owning the Narrative.”

The organisers said the theme reflects a shared goal of encouraging African storytellers to tell their own stories while building technical skills and gaining professional exposure.

Statements from organisers

Speaking at the launch, founder of KAP Film & Television Academy, Kunle Afolayan, said the programme is an investment in young African creatives.

“Africa is rich in talent and stories. Our responsibility is to create opportunities for young creatives to own the narrative, collaborate across borders and tell authentic stories that the world cannot ignore,” he said.

He added that the academy’s training model combines structured learning with practical exposure under the guidance of industry professionals.

Managing Director of SOPA, Abedje Sinatou, said the partnership reflects the government’s commitment to developing Benin’s creative industry.

She said the initiative would help strengthen skills in film and audiovisual production and create opportunities for young people.

Broader objectives

Academy Director Seun Soyinka said the programme marks a step toward deeper collaboration within the African film industry.

He encouraged participants to take full advantage of the training and exposure offered through the bootcamp.

The organisers said the initiative reflects wider efforts to position the creative sector as a driver of youth employment and economic growth in the Benin Republic.

They added that it is expected to strengthen cultural exchange and improve the quality of African storytelling for global audiences.