In an era where Nollywood is increasingly mining its archives for beloved classics, reviving an iconic title is no longer enough.

Audiences may be drawn into cinemas by nostalgia, but they remain invested only when the storytelling justifies the return. Franchises succeed not because viewers remember the past, but because they offer something meaningful in the present.

This is the challenge confronting The Return of Omotara Johnson, the long-awaited sequel to the Yoruba home-video phenomenon that immortalised Bukky Wright’s unforgettable anti-heroine, Omotara “OJ” Johnson.

Directed by Adeoluwa Owu and released in cinemas on 10 July 2026, the film reunites audiences with one of Nollywood’s most formidable female characters nearly two decades after the original captivated viewers across Nigeria.

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Rather than merely recreating the magic of the past, the sequel explores what becomes of a woman whose life has been defined by betrayal, vengeance, and survival. The result is a film that is emotionally engaging, visually ambitious, and filled with strong performances, even if it occasionally struggles beneath the weight of its own legacy.

Plot

Years after the chaos that defines her life, Omotara Johnson appears to have found something she never truly possessed: peace.

Her son, Raymond (Timini Egbuson), is an aspiring music star trying to carve out his own future. But one seemingly ordinary night out at a club changes everything. After meeting two young women, Venessa and Emily, Raymond suddenly becomes entangled in a murder investigation when his former girlfriend is found dead, leaving him as the prime suspect.

As her son battles to prove his innocence, Omotara believes fate has finally rewarded her with love in the person of Temisan (Richard Mofe-Damijo). Despite repeated warnings from her questionably loyal friend Rolake, she ignores several red flags, convinced she has finally met the man who will heal years of emotional wounds.

Her dream quickly collapses.

Temisan has concealed the fact that he is married. Worse still, the women connected to Raymond’s murder case, Venessa and Emily, turn out to be his daughter and niece, both recently returned from the United States. Emily’s father, Babatunde, also shares a painful history with Omotara, reopening old wounds that never truly healed.

Faced with betrayal from every direction, Omotara abandons forgiveness and embraces vengeance once again. But, as the film repeatedly reminds viewers, revenge rarely unfolds according to plan.

Before the return

To understand why this sequel carries enormous expectations, one must revisit what made the original Omotara Johnson such a cultural landmark.

Released during Nollywood’s home-video era, the two-part film thrived on unapologetic melodrama. Bukky Wright’s Omotara was neither heroine nor outright villain. She was manipulative, fiercely ambitious, emotionally damaged, and capable of astonishing cruelty.

Driven by jealousy over her friend Kemi’s relationship with Tunde Bamgbopa, Omotara orchestrated betrayals that spiralled into violence and heartbreak. Yet audiences could never completely hate her. Wright infused the character with enough vulnerability to make even her darkest choices strangely compelling.

Unlike many female characters of that era, Omotara possessed agency. She dictated events instead of merely reacting to them, making her one of the most memorable anti-heroines in Nollywood. That complexity became the foundation of the franchise’s enduring appeal.

Review

One of the sequel’s greatest strengths lies in its cast. Bukky Wright effortlessly slips back into the role that defined a significant chapter of her career. She neither imitates her younger self nor softens Omotara’s rough edges. Instead, she portrays a woman visibly aged by life, regret, and repeated disappointments, yet still capable of commanding every room she enters.

The supporting cast, including Richard Mofe-Damijo, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu, Chidi Mokeme, Ese Eriata, Timini Egbuson, Tomi Ojo, and Usman Uzee, adds remarkable depth to the story. The film benefits from this blend of Nollywood veterans and younger actors, reflecting an industry increasingly comfortable bridging generations.

The original Omotara Johnson possessed an unpredictable, almost chaotic energy that made every confrontation feel dangerous. The sequel is considerably more measured and softer. Its pacing occasionally slows under the weight of multiple storylines, while some emotional confrontations resolve too neatly. Certain twists are telegraphed long before they arrive, reducing the suspense that once defined Omotara’s world. The film sometimes feels determined to explain itself instead of allowing its characters’ emotions to speak naturally.

There are also moments when nostalgia seems to substitute for narrative momentum. References to the original will delight longtime fans, but viewers unfamiliar with the first film may not fully appreciate their emotional significance. Rather than simply recreating old conflicts, the film asks whether people genuinely change or merely become more skilled at hiding who they have always been.

The Return of Omotara Johnson is not the explosive masterpiece its predecessor was, but it is not a disappointing cash grab either.

It occasionally stumbles through uneven pacing and an overreliance on nostalgia, but Bukky Wright’s commanding performance ensures the film never loses its narrative core. Her return alone justifies the revisit.

For fans of the original, this is essential viewing, not simply because it revives a beloved character, but because it asks what happens after revenge has run its course. For younger audiences, it offers an accessible introduction to one of Nollywood’s most iconic female characters, although watching the original films beforehand will undoubtedly enrich the experience.

As Nollywood continues to revisit its classics, The Return of Omotara Johnson demonstrates that legacy is not merely about looking back. It is about proving that great characters can still evolve without losing the qualities that made audiences fall in love with them in the first place.

Verdict 7/10

The Return of Omotara Johnson is showing in cinemas nationwide.