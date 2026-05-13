The Commissioner of Police in Jigawa State, Haruna Yahaya, has expressed concern over the spate of deforestation caused by indiscriminate tree felling in the state.

Mr Yahaya said this on Tuesday during a homage visit to the Emir of Kazaure, Najib Hussaini Adamu.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Dutse, the state capital, Shiisu Adam, the police command spokesperson, said Mr Yahaya attributed deforestation to indiscriminate logging in spite of threats to environmental sustainability and public safety.

He urged local authorities and community leaders to support efforts to tackle the menace.

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The commissioner also decried the increase in cases of mob action, jungle justice and culpable homicide, warning residents against taking the law into their own hands.

Mr Yahaya advised the people to report suspected criminals and disputes to security agencies for lawful intervention rather than resorting to violence.

The commissioner of police also met with council chairmen and other stakeholders as part of efforts to strengthen security collaboration and community policing initiatives.

“The CP emphasised the command’s readiness to ensure a secure and violence-free electoral atmosphere before, during and after the elections.

“The police will continue to contribute to avoid road accidents, loss of lives, and other criminal activities in the state,” the statement said.

While assuring personnel of improved welfare and operational efficiency, Yahaya underscored the importance of intelligence sharing and community participation in crime prevention through strong synergy among security agencies, traditional institutions, local authorities, and vigilantes.

(NAN)