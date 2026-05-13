The BudgIT Foundation has commended developmental strides in Abia State under the administration of Governor Alex Otti.

BudgIT also proposed a strategic partnership with the Abia State Government on fiscal sustainability, transparency and social sector development.

BudgIT Global Director, Oluseun Onigbinde, stated this on Tuesday during a visit to Mr Otti in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia.

Mr Onigbinde said the visit followed BudgIT’s release of its 2025 State of States Report.

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He said the report ranked Abia fourth overall in Nigeria, from 17th position within two years.

He said, “We are impressed primarily with your progress and we want to see Abia continue to lead on this.

“Abia moved from 17th to fourth within a period of two years and that is a very competitive index.”

Mr Onigbinde said the proposed collaboration would focus on fiscal sustainability, transparency and accountability.

He added that it would also support investments in healthcare and education.

According to him, the State of States ranking is widely used by development partners.

He said financial institutions and agencies, including the World Bank, rely on the rankings for state performance assessments.

Mr Onigbinde stressed the need for sustained healthcare investments for meaningful development.

He said human capital development remained central to economic and social progress.

Also speaking, BudgIT Nigeria Country Director, Vahyala Kwaga, praised Abia’s performance across key indicators.

“Abia came fourth overall and particularly, if you look at the sub-indexes, Abia was in top four. For Index A, A1, B and D, that reflects how well the state is being run,” Mr Kwaga said.

He added that Abia consistently ranked among leading states in fiscal transparency reporting.

Mr Kwaga described the state government as open to constructive engagement and policy dialogue.

Responding, Mr Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

“The issue about transparency is non-negotiable. That is the foundation of governance,” the governor said.

He said his administration had parted ways with individuals over transparency-related concerns.

Mr Otti said government policies were focused on improving residents’ quality of life. He listed education, healthcare and infrastructure as major priority sectors.

According to him, his administration inherited failing infrastructure after assuming office in 2023.

He cited dysfunctional hospitals, poor sanitation conditions and declining school enrolment.

Mr Otti said his government introduced free and compulsory basic education, saying school fees had become a major barrier to attendance.

According to him, school enrolment doubled shortly after the policy was introduced.

He added that the development compelled government to recruit more teachers.

Mr Otti also highlighted reforms across the healthcare sector in Abia, explaining that his administration inherited 948 dysfunctional primary healthcare centres statewide.

The governor said rebuilding efforts included restoring accreditation at Abia State University Teaching Hospital.

He said government initially prioritised infrastructure renewal over aggressive taxation.

According to him, restoring public confidence remained critical to sustainable revenue growth.

Mr Otti welcomed BudgIT’s proposed partnership with the state government.

He described the move as an opportunity to deepen fiscal sustainability, transparency and accountability.

(NAN)