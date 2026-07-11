Veteran actor Pete Edochie, actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri, actress Peju Ogunmola and filmmaker Steve Sodiya will receive Special Recognition Awards at the 2026 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards.

The organisers announced the recipients in a statement ahead of this year’s ceremony, saying they were selected for their contributions to the Nigerian film industry, longevity, mentorship and impact on generations of filmmakers and audiences.

The awards will be presented at the 2026 BON Awards ceremony, scheduled for later this year. The organisers said details of the date and venue will be announced subsequently.

Why were they selected

According to the BON Awards committee, the four recipients have made significant contributions to different aspects of Nollywood.

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Mr Edochie, a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), is being recognised for his decades-long acting career and his portrayal of characters that have become synonymous with authority, wisdom and African culture.

Ms Kadiri, known for producing and starring in several successful films, is being honoured for her work as an actress, producer and screenwriter, as well as her contributions to digital filmmaking through YouTube.

The organisers also cited her efforts to support emerging talent behind the scenes.

Veteran actress Peju Ogunmola is receiving the honour for her contributions to Yoruba and English-language films and her role in promoting indigenous culture through theatre and cinema.

Steve Sodiya, a filmmaker, editor and director, is being recognised for his work in talent development and his contributions to filmmaking both behind and in front of the camera.

About the BON Awards

Founded in 2009 by the publisher of Nigerian Entertainment Today (NET), the Best of Nollywood Awards is one of Nigeria’s major film awards, recognising excellence in acting, directing, screenwriting, and technical filmmaking across English- and indigenous-language productions.

In addition to its competitive categories, the awards annually present Special Recognition Awards to individuals considered to have made lasting contributions to the growth of the Nigerian film industry.

The organisers said this year’s honourees represent different generations of Nollywood and have played important roles in shaping the industry’s development through their work and mentorship.