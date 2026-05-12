Streaming platform Netflix has announced that the second season of the Nigerian crime thriller ‘Blood Sisters’, produced by EbonyLife Studios, will premiere globally on 5 June, nearly three years after the series became one of the platform’s most successful African originals.

The announcement was made alongside a production reveal featuring the returning cast and crew behind the widely acclaimed series, which first debuted in 2022 and quickly became one of Netflix Africa’s most talked-about originals.

Created by Temidayo Makanjuola for EbonyLife Studios, ‘Blood Sisters’ blends suspense, family drama and crime thriller elements against the backdrop of Lagos’ elite society.

Season I

The first season followed the story of best friends Sarah and Kemi, played by Ini Dima-Okojie and Nancy Isime, whose lives spiralled into chaos after Sarah’s abusive fiancé, Kola Ademola, mysteriously disappeared on the eve of their wedding.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

As secrets unravelled, the women found themselves fleeing powerful forces tied to the influential Ademola family while trying to survive betrayal, corruption and a relentless search.

The series became notable for its dark themes around domestic violence, class privilege and female solidarity.

Season one also featured veteran Nollywood actors, including Kate Henshaw, Uche Jombo, Segun Arinze and Patrick Doyle.

Season II

For the upcoming second season, several actors are returning alongside new faces.

The cast includes Ini Dima-Okojie, Nancy Isime, Kate Henshaw, Kehinde Bankole, Genoveva Umeh, and Etim Effiong.

Uche Jombo, Segun Arinze, Patrick Doyle, Anita Asuoha, Jessica Obasi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Michelle Dede and Mike Afolarin are also starring in the new season.

Other cast members include Gabriel Afolayan, Ejiro Onojaife, Ifeanyi Kalu, Femi Olumide, Tope Tedela and Cassandra Odita.

The production is executive produced by Mo Abudu, with Heidi Uys serving as supervising producer. Craig Freimond, Zelipa Zulu and Adze Ugah are credited as writers, while Daniel Oriahi and Kayode Kasum handle directing duties.

Since its debut, ‘Blood Sisters’ has remained one of the most commercially successful Nigerian Netflix originals, helping to expand the global visibility of Nollywood productions on international streaming platforms.

With the cliffhanger ending of the first season still fresh in the minds of viewers, expectations are high for the next chapter of the thriller series when it premieres in June.