Nollywood actor Solomon Akiyesi has reportedly died in his sleep.

The Cable reports that the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Abubakar Yakubu, confirmed Akiyesi’s passing on Monday.

According to Mr Yakubu, the actor died in his sleep on Sunday. He also disclosed that the actor’s body has since been deposited at a mortuary in Abuja.

“Yes, it is true. He died yesterday. Slept and did not wake up. We await further details from the family. His body is in the morgue in Abuja, where the sad incident happened,” The Cable quotes Mr Yakubu as saying.

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Solomon Akiyesi

Akiyesi was born and raised in Ososo, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Edo State.

He had his primary and secondary education in his hometown before enrolling at the University of Ibadan for his tertiary education.

An actor, producer, and director, Akiyesi starred in several significant films, including ‘Deadly Affair’ (1995), ‘Olaedo the Fisher Girl’ 2 (2015), ‘Gen Z Wife (2024), ‘Kiss My Pain’, ‘Heart of a Saint’ and others.

He served on the Board of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and was the President of the National Association of Ososo Creatives.

Marriage controversy

In April 2013, the actor’s wedding to his second wife, Uloma Agwu, was disrupted when his wife from his first marriage stormed the Overcomers Church World Outreach in Surulere, Lagos, claiming they were still legally married.

The actor’s first wife, Lilian, pregnant and accompanied by friends, walked into the marriage ceremony immediately after the praise and worship session, as the minister was about to begin officiating.

It took the efforts of police officers to restore order within the church’s premises.

The late actor later apologised for the disruption to the wedding.