The leader of the Centre for the Advocacy of Human Rights and Social Justice (CAHRSC), Olufemi Akindele, has come out strongly against what he described as a desperate and malicious smear campaign targeting Dapo Abiodun, warning that no amount of blackmail will derail the governor’s senatorial ambition.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Monday, Mr Akindele accused a serving Ogun senator of orchestrating a sustained campaign of lies, disinformation, and character assassination against the governor, urging the public to see through what he called a “tired script of deceit.”

Mr Akindele specifically condemned the circulation of a document titled “31 Questions for Governor Dapo Abiodun,” describing it as a crude, libelous fabrication allegedly sponsored by the senator and disguised under the cloak of unnamed youths from Ogun East.

He did not mince words: “For seven years, this individual has flooded the public space with toxic falsehoods, hiding behind faceless propagandists and hired pens. His latest ‘31 questions’ stunt is nothing but another episode in his long-running theatre of blackmail and desperation.”

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According to him, the allegations contained in the document are either recycled claims long dismissed by competent courts—including the Supreme Court—or entirely fabricated stories concocted to mislead the public.

“These so-called questions are not rooted in facts or reality. They are the warped inventions of a man clearly rattled by his fading political relevance. He is clutching at straws, hoping to drag others down as he sinks.”

Mr Akindele further described the senator as “morally bankrupt and politically treacherous,” alleging that he had betrayed the very leadership that once revived his career.

“It is a matter of public record that Governor Abiodun extended goodwill to this man, lifting him from political obscurity and facilitating his rise. Yet, he repaid that gesture with betrayal—colluding with opposition forces to sabotage the governor’s re-election efforts.”

He also accused the senator of continuing to undermine the ruling party from within, claiming he has failed to integrate into party structures while allegedly fraternizing with opposition elements.

“He cannot eat from the APC table and dine with the PDP at night. This double game has now caught up with him, and the panic is evident.”

Dismissing the senator’s political future, Mr Akindele said the recent outbursts are driven by fear of electoral defeat.

“With zero prospects of returning to the Senate, he has resorted to emotional blackmail and cheap populism, pretending to be a victim. Ogun East people are far too discerning to fall for such theatrics.”

He urged residents to ignore what he called “a flood of lies,” insisting that the endorsement of Governor Abiodun by APC stakeholders reflects the will of the people.

“If he has any grievances, he should take the lawful route—beginning with addressing his suspension and seeking reconciliation within the party. Resorting to mudslinging only confirms his desperation.”

Akindele concluded with a blunt warning:

“No amount of noise, blackmail, or propaganda will stop the inevitable. The train has left the station—and this time, it will not wait for political saboteurs.”