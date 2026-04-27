The Argentil Group, a leading principal investment, financial advisory, private equity, and asset management firm, has officially unveiled a new corporate brand identity, marking a pivotal milestone in its evolution since 2009. The transformation underscores its emergence as a strategic platform for investment, advisory, and capital deployment, and reaffirms its commitment to shaping the future of enterprise, markets, and sustainable value creation across Nigeria and beyond.

Held in Lagos at the Metropolitan Club, the event convened senior business leaders, policymakers, clients, and partners for an immersive programme celebrating Argentil’s journey, strategic milestones, and forward-looking vision. The unveiling spotlighted the Group’s refreshed brand identity, strengthened purpose-driven positioning, and bold ambitions for its next phase of expansion.

Speaking at the event, Mr Adekunle Adedeji, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Argentil Group, said: “Argentil was founded with a simple conviction: Africa’s growth requires capital, expertise, and institutions that understand the markets they serve. Over the past decade and more, we have worked with investors, entrepreneurs, and institutions to structure capital, execute transactions, and support businesses that power economic development across the region.

This corporate rebranding represents the next chapter of Argentil. It reflects who we are today and the scale of the ambition that lies ahead. Our refreshed identity signals clarity of purpose and our mission to be a trusted strategic partner in redemptive capital allocation across Africa’s most important sectors.”

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To solidify its place as a thought leader in Africa’s financial ecosystem, Argentil’s event programme featured a keynote address by Mr Bolaji Osunsanya, Group Chief Executive, SAYS Energy Group, alongside a congratulatory message by Mrs Sanyade Okoli, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr Osunsanya said: “Argentil is repositioning at a moment when Nigeria needs institutions that can do more than advise. It needs institutions that can help rebuild confidence strategically. Nigeria’s next growth cycle will be built on credibility, policy, patient capital, and trusted institutions. The opportunity is here; the question is whether we can organise the ecosystem around it. I believe firms like Argentil have an important role to play in making that belief investable.”

A key highlight of the event was a high-level Executive Dialogue themed “Rebuilding Investor Confidence: Policy, Capital, and Nigeria’s Next Growth Cycle.” The panel brought together distinguished voices from the finance and investment sector, including:

• Mrs Fola Laoye, Co-Founder & CEO, Iwosan Healthcare Systems Limited

• Mr Dayo Idowu, Partner, DLA Piper Africa

• Ms Lola Apampa, Director, Kuramo Capital Management

• Mr Razaq Ahmed CFA, Managing Director, Cowrywise

• Mr Emeka Nkemakolam, Assistant General Manager/Head, Energy & Power, Fidelity Bank Plc

The dialogue, moderated by Mr Femi Oladehin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Argentil Capital Limited, explored the policy direction, capital flows, private-sector confidence, and strategic reforms required to unlock Nigeria’s next wave of growth.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Olumide Ogunfowora, Co-Founder and Non-Executive Director of the Argentil Group, said: “This event is not only about who we are as an organization, but also about our continued commitment, working with various stakeholders, to supporting Nigeria’s and, indeed, Africa’s financial landscape—driving inclusion, strengthening trust, and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses, our communities and the Nation.”

The new corporate identity underscores Argentil’s focus on trusted advisory, innovative transaction execution, capital mobilisation, and strategic partnerships that empower businesses and institutions to grow with confidence. As it enters this next chapter, the Argentil Group remains committed to delivering insight-led solutions, unlocking investment opportunities, and catalysing sustainable economic progress.